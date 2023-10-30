Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum mixed horror with humor this Halloweekend by going out as Rosemary — and her Satanic baby.

The pair were in attendance at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 28, where they showed off their couples costume inspired by the 1986 film Rosemary’s Baby. Kravitz, 34, took on the role of Rosemary Woodhouse — played by Mia Farrow in the film — with a blonde pixie cut, a long white nightgown and a knife.

Tatum’s costume was a little more creative since Rosemary’s child doesn’t actually make an onscreen appearance. The actor, 43, opted for a blue onesie and a white bonnet to mimic an infant. In the film, Rosemary’s baby is meant to be the son of the Antichrist, so Tatum wore bright red contact lenses.

Kravitz and Tatum have enjoyed showing off their romance since they started dating in 2021. The couple initially sparked romance rumors after working together on Kravitz’s directorial debut, Pussy Island. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that Tatum and Kravitz were officially dating after several PDA-filled outings.

“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being outdoors. They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that’s why the [recent] upstate getaway was so great for them.”

Ahead of his relationship with Kravitz, Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2018, finalizing their divorce in 2019. The duo have remained in each other’s lives as they focus on coparenting their 10-year-old daughter, Everly.

Earlier this year, Tatum revealed he had no plans to walk down the aisle again, telling Vanity Fair in January, “Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

Kravitz, for her part, married Karl Glusman in May 2019 before calling it quits less than two years later.

More recently, a second insider explained why Tatum and Kravitz are in no rush to take the next step in their relationship.

“They’ve both been there, done that, and it didn’t work out, so there are no plans for an engagement,” the source said in June. “It also makes them happier to just let things unfold organically. They are perfectly happy with where things are and cherish [their] special relationship.”

Tatum and Kravitz are not ruling out plans to expand their family. “Having a baby is a very real possibility,” the insider added. “But they enjoy taking things slowly.”