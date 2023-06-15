Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are not in a rush to take the next step in their relationship.

“They’ve both been there, done that, and it didn’t work out, so there are no plans for an engagement,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

According to the insider, the couple are happy with their connection after nearly two years of dating. “It also makes them happier to just let things unfold organically,” the source adds. “They are perfectly happy with where things are and cherish [their] special relationship.”

Tatum, 43, and Kravitz, 34, however, are not ruling out plans to expand their family. “Having a baby is a very real possibility,” the insider shares. “But they enjoy taking things slowly.”

The pair initially sparked romance rumors after working together on the Big Little Lies alum’s directorial debut, Pussy Island. Us confirmed in August 2021 that Tatum and Kravitz were officially dating following several PDA-filled outings.

“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” a second insider revealed to Us at the time. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors. They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that’s why the [recent] upstate getaway was so great for them.”

Ahead of his relationship with Kravitz, the Magic Mike star was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2018, finalizing their divorce in 2019. The twosome have remained on friendly terms as they continue to coparent their 10-year-old daughter, Everly.

Earlier this year, Tatum opened up about the challenges that led to the end of his marriage.

“We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart. I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different,” he told Vanity Fair in January. “But when you’re actually parents you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”

The Lost City star noted that he had no plans to walk down the aisle again, saying, “Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

Since their split, Dewan, 42, moved on with Steve Kazee. The pair, who got engaged in 2020, welcomed their son, Callum, that same year.

Earlier this month, the actress hinted at her upcoming plans to tie the knot with Kazee, 47, telling Us, “We’re getting there. We at least have the location, so we’ve gotten [a] step further. But it’s just been so busy, honestly. Life has been so busy, and work’s been busy.”

Kravitz, for her part, married Karl Glusman in May 2019 before calling it quits less than two years later.

