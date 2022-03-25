The couple that works together! Plenty of celebrities meet their partners on movie sets — and some of them keep collaborating long after that initial spark.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons met while filming season 2 of FX’s Fargo and started dating one year later. “It was a gift,” the Friday Night Lights alum said of working with his now-girlfriend for the first time, speaking at PaleyFest in October 2015. “I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person, and we’re both actors that just … have fun with the material.”

The duo later welcomed two children — and collaborated on the critically acclaimed film The Power of the Dog. In February 2022, they both earned their first Oscar nominations for their work on the movie, becoming one of a handful of couples nominated for Academy Awards in the same year.

“To be honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience,” the Bring It On actress said in a statement after the nominations were announced. “For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams.”

The couple haven’t yet had the chance to work together again, but Dunst is itching for the opportunity to act alongside Plemons in the future. “We actually talked to [Power of the Dog producer] Tanya Seghatchian about what Jesse and I should do next,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021. “We have some ideas, and Jesse and I definitely want [to] do another project. He’s my favorite actor to work with.”

Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, didn’t meet on a movie set, but they’ve collaborated many times throughout their respective careers. In 2013, the twosome cofounded the production company On the Day Productions, which has produced McCarthy movies including Tammy, The Boss and Life of the Party.

Falcone made cameo appearances in all of those films after popping up in some of his wife’s other smash hits: Bridesmaids, The Heat and Identity Thief, to name a few. “It’s ridiculous. It’s like you get to go to work with your best friend,” the Emmy winner told E! News in May 2018 of working with her spouse. “It’s exactly how we met and we became such good friends because we loved doing this together. To get to do it on this kind of scale and still keep telling stories … it’s a dream.”

