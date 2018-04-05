Jenna Dewan Tatum is breaking her silence about rumors that her estranged husband Channing Tatum’s excessive drinking contributed to their split.

“Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true,” a rep for the World of Dance host, 37, tells Us Weekly. “The situation is as positive as it can be. Nothing negative is going on here. They’re both incredibly mature about this. There’s nothing more really to say.”

Dewan Tatum’s statement came on the heels of a recent report by The Mirror that claimed Tatum’s “drinking and partying ways drove a wedge into their nine-year marriage.” The story also cited a quote from the 37-year-old Magic Mike actor’s 2014 interview with GQ, in which he told the magazine, “I probably drink too much, you know. My wife, that’s what she bought into. … I’m probably a pretty high-functioning, I guess, you know, I would say, alcoholic, I guess.”

As previously reported, the Step Up costars (who met on the set of the 2006 film) announced in a joint statement posted on their social media accounts on Monday, April 2, that they had called it quits.

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they said. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly.”

Multiple sources told Us Weekly exclusively that differing lifestyles and distance played factors in the breakup. “Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” one insider said. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out that they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”

Another source told Us that the estranged couple remain “best friends and still support each other and go to each other’s events and live in the same house.”

