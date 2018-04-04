Fans are still in a frenzy over Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum’s split news, but multiple sources are exclusively telling Us Weekly that the couple have been acting more like friends than lovers for quite some time.

“They haven’t been ‘together’ for a while. They are best friends and still support each other and go to each other’s events and live in the same house,” an insider reveals.

Another pal close to the former costars, who share 4-year-old daughter Everly, previously told Us that their split was amicable and a long time coming. “Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” says the source. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”

The pair, who fell in love while filming their 2006 dance flick Step Up and married three years later, announced their separation via a joint statement on Monday, April 2. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell so deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” the statement read. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

The World of Dance host and the Magic Mike star, both 37, were last spotted together at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards with Everly. Jenna was seen earlier on Tuesday leaving a workout class in West Hollywood.

