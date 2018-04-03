While we’re all in mourning for the relationship between Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum, it’s hard not to think fondly back at their happier times when they were one of the cutest duos in celeb-villa. The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, announced their decision to separate on April 2, posting a joint statement on Instagram. The announcement came as a shock to fans who have come to believe the Tatums would be one of the few to have an everlasting Hollywood marriage. One thing is for certain, we will always lovingly look back at their red carpet couple style with much admiration. Scroll down to take a look at their best style moments together!