First Anna Faris and Chris Pratt called it quits. Now after nearly nine years of marriage, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum have announced they are separating. And fans are losing their minds.

“If Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan’s marriage can’t survive after she gave him a Magic Mike strip tease to Pony on national television, then I have lost all faith in love,” tweeted one person. Added another: “Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are breaking up. Please respect my privacy during this difficult time.”

A third user declared that the split has left her “with no faith in love at all,” while a fourth saw a silver lining writing, “at least it wasn’t Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. That would have really f—ked up my day.”

Channing and Dewan — both 37 — shattered hearts around the globe on Monday, April 2, when they posted a joint statement revealing they had decided to part ways. “We have something we would like to share . . .” the Instagram began. In the message, the parents of Everly, 4, who met on the 2006 set of Step Up and married in 2009, described their love as a “magical journey together.” The stars reassured fans that they still love each other, but are no longer on the same journey.

“Love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they wrote. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

The pair were last photographed in public at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24. Jenna attended the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty solo earlier that month but told Entertainment Tonight that the Magic Mike XXL actor was just home watching Everly.

