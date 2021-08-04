Jenna Dewan Clarifies Remarks: I ‘Would Never’ Slam Channing Tatum

Meaning no harm. Jenna Dewan opened up about her appreciation for ex-husband Channing Tatum after quotes that he “wasn’t available” following the birth of their daughter, Everly, circled.

In her statement, which was posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 3, the Step Up actress, 40, clarified that she was discussing postpartum issues when she noted the 41-year-old Magic Mike star’s unavailability — a conversation that was taken out of context.

“[The quotes] make it appear that I was slamming my daughters’ father, something I would never do,” Dewan wrote. “As two working parents, we both faced challenges at the time, but I speak only for myself and not about him. Anyone who actually listens to the interview, something I encourage everyone to do, will clearly see that my words have been distorted for clicks and to push false, salacious gossip with no regard for the actual people involved, or the message intended.”

The Resident actress’ interview was first broadcast on the Monday, August 2, episode of the “Dear Gabby” podcast.

During the episode, Dewan recalled giving birth to Everly, now 8, in London while her then-husband filmed a project. Soon after, the Connecticut native had to travel to Canada with her daughter to film her series Witches of East End.

“I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn’t available to be with us for the most part,” she noted, later adding that she was “without a partner” at the time due to the physical distance.

The former couple split in 2018 after nearly 10 years of marriage. Following their divorce, the dancer moved on with Steve Kazee. The couple welcomed their 16-month-old son, Callum, in March 2020, one month after announcing their engagement.

Earlier this year, Tatum opened up about his experience parenting their daughter following the divorce.

“I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter’s world and discover who they are,” he told Parents magazine in April. “When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. … I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both. … I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”