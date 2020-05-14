His choice. Channing Tatum volunteered to get tested for coronavirus after his birthday in order to assure his daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, 6-year-old Everly, was safe in his care.

“Channing had a socially-distanced gathering of a small handful of longtime friends outdoors to celebrate his birthday,” a source tells Us Weekly of the actor, who turned 40 in April. “All the friends have been socially distanced and in quarantine.”

After the shindig, Tatum took precautions to ensure he did not have the virus. “Channing tested negative for coronavirus after offering to get tested. Jenna did not demand it,” the insider reveals. “They have been coparenting great and there’s no drama between them. Channing waited a couple of days for the results and Jenna had Everly, and then he made up for the time missed with Everly after.”

Dewan, 39, and the Magic Mike star announced their split in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. The pair reached an agreement in January, settling on 50/50 joint custody of Everly.

The exes finalized their divorce in February. According to court documents obtained by Us, they split their time with Everly during the week and alternate weekends.

In March, Tatum gave fans a peek at his quarantine situation with his daughter. “In this time of fear we choose [to] stay adventurous and full of love and life,” he captioned Instagram Story posts of the twosome hiking. “Things are so scary. So for us little challenges anywhere anyhow are tiny milestones to keep our mind and heart present and connected.”

Everly and the 21 Jump Street actor shared a sweet exchange while exploring the outdoors at his ranch. “We are going to die,” she joked. “If I die just know that I’ve always loved you.”

Tatum laughed, replying: “You ain’t going to die. We are definitely not going to die but I’ve always loved you as well.”

Since the separation, Dewan has moved on with fiancé Steve Kazee. The couple welcomed son Callum in March.

Us confirmed in April that Tatum, for his part, split from girlfriend Jessie J three months after they got back together. They were first linked in October 2018.

