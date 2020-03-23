Channing Tatum kept his daughter, Everly, busy as they self-isolated on his ranch amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Magic Mike actor, 39, who shares his 6-year-old child with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, shared several photos and videos his Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 21, that showed him and Everly hitting the great outdoors and hiking.

“In this time of fear we choose [to] stay adventurous and full of love and life,” he wrote as they tackled the hilly terrain. “Things are so scary. So for us little challenges anywhere anyhow are tiny milestones to keep our mind and heart present and connected.”

Then as Everly saw how far they still had to walk, she quipped, “We are going to die,” before sweetly adding, “If I die just know that I’ve always loved you.”

Her dad laughed as he replied, “You ain’t going to die. We are definitely not going to die but I’ve always loved you as well.”

He then shared an image of what his daughter called “hill mountain.”

“Ok this next part crushed me!!” he wrote on his stories. “Also legit it was steep AF. And she was a trooper. And hilarious. Loves the drama.”

After their hike, where she searched for bunnies but never made it to their intended destination — a lake — their adventure continued.

At home, Everly changed into a colorful outfit before heading down to the barn with her dad to feed a horse, then she did some drawing, climbed the stairs a little unconventionally and later hit the pool for some after-dark fun.

While Tatum entertained his daughter, his ex-wife, 39, had her hands full with her newborn son, Callum, who she welcomed with fiancé Steve Kazee on March 6.

The pair were spotted on a walk in L.A. with their baby and their dogs on Friday, March 20.

On Sunday, March 23, Dewan shared a selfie that showed her lying in bed. “Biiiiig day over here in quarantine,” she captioned the pic. “Took a shower, put on makeup, AND put on real clothes all before noon.”

“That’s actually HUGE, you just had a baby,” Kelly Ripa commented. I wore [husband Mark Consuelos’] tee shirt for 10 days.”

