Totally far-fetched? Shep Rose is still in disbelief over speculation that Southern Charm costar Madison LeCroy has something to do with Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez‘s relationship struggles.

During the Monday, March 15, episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, the Shep Gear owner, 41, weighed in on the drama after news broke that Rodriguez, 45, and Lopez, 51, had split. The couple — who got engaged in March 2019 — have since denied the breakup, with a source telling Us Weekly that they are “working through things” at this time.

“I had literally 100 people, friends and acquaintances texting me, like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy.’ And it is crazy,” Rose said on Monday, joking that it was “inconceivable” that any of his costars could be associated with Hollywood A-listers.

LeCroy, 30, was first linked to Rodriguez in January when Craig Conover claimed during part one of the Bravo reality show’s season 7 reunion that the hairstylist “flying around the country sleeping with men, married men. Ex-MLB players.” At the time, LeCroy denied the accusations — and said she was willing to take “a lie detector test” to prove it.

Eagle-eyed Southern Charm fans assumed that the former New York Yankee was the athlete in question after he was caught “liking” and “unliking” pics of LeCroy on Instagram. Sources close to Rodriguez have maintained that he’s “never met” the South Carolina native, but Rose previously told Us that “there was an NDA signed” between his castmate and the former World Series champ.

The Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar author clarified his comments on Monday, recalling how he found out about LeCroy’s alleged interactions with Rodriguez.

“We were all out at the beach and it was lovely … And on the ride home, it got kind of heated between everyone, really, except for me,” Rose explained. “And [Madison] said on camera … she’s like, ‘Well, I’m DMing and with A-Rod, but we can’t talk about that.’ Or, ‘They can’t air this because I signed an NDA,’ and that’s the first I heard of it. And I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ My eyes almost popped out of my head.”

The Bravo star claimed that in his understanding of the drama, Rodriguez was the one who “approached” LeCroy, who told Page Six in February that the pair were simply platonic. “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she told the outlet at the time.

Despite rumors about their relationship status, Rodriguez and the Hustlers actress have tried to put on a united front. “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” the couple said in a joint statement on Saturday, March 13. Two days later, the 14-time all-star flew to the Dominican Republic to visit Lopez while she films her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding.

“Happy Monday,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “New week. New day. Onward. Upward.”