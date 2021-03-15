Hitting the refresh button! Alex Rodriguez flew to the Dominican Republic to visit his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, after split rumors surfaced last week.

“Happy Monday,” the former MLB player, 45, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, March 15, alongside a photo of his tropical beach view. “New week. New day.”

He added: “Onward. Upward.”

Rodriguez also tagged the Hustlers actress, 51, who has been in the Dominican Republic filming her upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding.

The couple’s reunion came days after reports surfaced on Friday, March 12, that the “Jenny From the Block” singer and the former New York Yankees player had broken up.

Us Weekly confirmed the following day that the pair were still together after the duo told TMZ in a joint statement, “We are working through some things.”

The outlet reported on Saturday, March 13 that the issues between the athlete and the musician are not related to a third party. It was previously reported that Lopez and Rodriguez called it quits amid rumors that the former Texas Rangers player had a fling with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy.

LeCroy, 30, was accused of sleeping with an “ex-MLB player” by her castmate Craig Conover during the show’s season 7 reunion special in January. The hairstylist denied the allegations at the time but later confirmed that she had spoken with Rodriguez via FaceTime.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she told the New York Post’s Page Six in February. “[It’s] never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

A source close to Rodriguez, however, told Us that he “never met” the reality star.

Following split speculation, the former baseball slugger confirmed that he and Lopez are not broken up, telling TMZ on Saturday, “I’m not single” while heading to the gym in Miami.

The Grammy winner, for her part, shutdown separation rumors on Sunday, March 14. At the time, Lopez posted a TikTok video featuring several headlines about the alleged breakup and then cut to a clip of her saying, “You’re dumb.”

The couple, who started dated in March 2017, got engaged two years later while on vacation in the Bahamas. They were forced to postpone their Italian nuptials twice amid the coronavirus pandemic.