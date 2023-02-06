Lady in red! Adele looked gorgeous at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, in Los Angeles.

The songstress, 34, skipped walking the red carpet but was spotted during host Trevor Noah’s monologue at the Crypto Arena in a ruby dress. The neckline was covered with a large ruffle and the sleeves came to just under her elbows.

Adele has seven 2023 Grammy nominations. Her song “Easy on Me” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her LP, 30, is nominated for Album of the Year as well as Best Pop Vocal Album. Finally, her TV special, Adele One Night Only, scored a nod in the Best Music Film category.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer already has 15 Grammys under her belt. She typically cleans up at the ceremony, having not lost any of her nominated categories since 2010.

However, that didn’t stop rumors from swirling about her possibly skipping the award show this year. However, she cleared up the misinformation at her January 27 concert. “Who said I wasn’t going to the Grammys?” the England native asked the Las Vegas audience at her Weekends With Adele show. “Man, whoever started that rumor is a d—khead.”

She clarified: “I am going to the Grammys. I would never miss the Grammys. I would never be as disrespectful to the Grammys or to other artists. Whoever started that little story needs to go touch some grass. Go get some fresh air, alright darlings?”

Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency on November 19 after previous postponements. She had the support of not only her fans and the Recording Academy, which announced her nominations just a few days before opening night, but also her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

The sports agent has been dating the “I Drink Wine” performer since early 2021. She gushed over Paul in Elle‘s September 2022 cover story but shut down rumors that the duo were secretly engaged. “I’ve never been in love like this,” she said. “I’m obsessed with him. … I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

Though they hadn’t taken the next step yet, Adele said she would “absolutely” get married again. “I definitely want more kids,” she added. “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f–king nail it.”

The Oscar winner was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she welcomed son Angelo in October 2012. The former couple called it quits in April 2019 after seven years together and finalized their divorce in early 2021.

Konecki, 48, and Paul, 40, were spotted together in London in July 2022. The pair were watching Adele perform her headlining set at BST Hyde Park Festival.

The 2023 Grammy Awards air on CBS Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET.