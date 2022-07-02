Supportive faces in her corner! As Adele completed her BST Hyde Park Festival headlining set, she was joined by several familiar faces in the crowd.

While the “Someone Like You” songstress, 34, belted out her biggest hits in London on Friday, July 1, both her boyfriend, Rich Paul, and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, were photographed watching the show together. The sports agent, 40, sported a black sweatshirt as he sat beside Konecki, 48, who wore a camouflage hoodie and a pair of sunglasses. The duo were joined by Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, who wed in January 2015.

Up on stage, the British musician sang several of her most notable hits while looking glamorous in a black gown and her signature updo.

“Hyde Park Night 1! What a crowd!! Thank you my loves, I can’t wait to do it all again tonight ♥️,” Adele gushed via Instagram on Saturday, July 2, sharing official concert photography from the night before.

The Klutch Sports Group founder’s attendance comes one year after the pair were first spotted together while watching Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July 2021.

“They’re very committed at this point and it’s hard to imagine they won’t be together for an extremely long time. She really feels like she hit the jackpot,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly that October of the pair, noting they really “complement each other perfectly.”

Prior to her romance with the Ohio native, Adele was married to Konecki, with whom she shares 9-year-old son Angelo, ahead of their March 2021 divorce.

“I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy,” she told Vogue in October 2021. “Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me. It shakes you up a bit. ‘Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy?’ All those things.”

The England native added: “I remember sitting out there with two of my friends … and I was like, ‘When will I stop feeling like this?’ And they were like, ‘In time.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but how much time?’ And one of them cried and was just like, ‘I don’t know. It’s gonna be a ride.’ And it was.”

Adele and the charity founder — who announced their split in 2019 — have since remained dutiful coparents.

“[Angelo] sees that I still love his dad. We live across the street from each other, we’re away together sometimes,” the “Set Fire to Rain” performer revealed during her November 2021 CBS special. “Me and Simon chat away even without Angelo. Angelo could be at school. [We’re still friends] 100 percent. I respect him more than anyone.”

She continued at the time: “I’m still not fully over it, of me choosing to dismantle my child’s life for my own makes me very uncomfortable. I don’t feel guilt, I just feel somewhat selfish sometimes. I know I am nearing my goal of finding my happiness.”

Scroll below to see snaps of Paul and Konecki at Adele’s show: