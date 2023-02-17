Why Niall Horan's Fans Think His New Album Will Feature Harry Styles Collab

Getting the band back together? Niall Horan‘s upcoming third studio album has fans talking — and some wondering whether a One Direction reunion may be in the works.

A social media user took to TikTok on Thursday, February 16, to share a theory about why Harry Styles might be making an appearance in a music video for Horan’s The Show.

“You know the cute little music video we thought Harry was filming? The circus theme one — maybe daydreaming or daylight. What’s that blue thing in the corner up there? Let’s zoom in a little closer. I feel like I’ve seen that somewhere before. That looks suspicious,” the commentator said in the clip, which included photos of Horan’s album and promotional items. “The blue candle with the white clouds — not to mention the circus theme with all the reds and yellows.”

According to the fan, Styles, 29, may have filmed a music video cameo for Horan, 29. “Have we not gotten those pictures of Harry on the set, I would have thought the music video was Niall the whole time and we got it all wrong. But there’s so many coincidences,” she added.

The Ireland native announced on Wednesday, February 15, that his long-awaited album will be released later this year.

“I couldn’t possibly be more happy. This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” Horan captioned an Instagram post. “Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you,” Horan continued. “I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”

The Show, which is set to drop in June, marks the former band member’s return to music two years after his second album, Heartbreak Weather. In 2017, Horan released debut album Flicker, which came two years after One Direction announced its hiatus.

The hit boy band originally featured Styles, Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik. In 2015, the group announced that Malik, 30, was leaving the group. “After five incredible years Zayn Malik has decided to leave One Direction. Niall, Harry, Liam and Louis will continue as a four-piece and look forward to the forthcoming concerts of their world tour and recording their fifth album, due to be released later this year,” the statement shared via Facebook read.

That same year, the group released Made in the A.M. The album, which was their first without Malik, went on to become their final full-length release as a band.

Following their hiatus, Horan has reflected on his time with One Direction over the years.

“When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing,” the “Slow Hands” performer wrote via Instagram in 2020, which marked One Direction’s 10-year anniversary. “It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years.”

The songwriter has since praised his ability to create music on his own that he is “really proud” to share. “Something that I’ve wanted to do forever is festivals, and I’ve never really had the opportunity to do it,” he explained in a video uploaded to Twitter in October 2022. “I think we will be announcing some festivals in the next couple of days and weeks and months for next year, which I’m really excited about.”