Lads for life! After Harry Styles won big at the 2023 Grammys, two of his former One Direction bandmates congratulated him on his success.

“Wow … this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned,” Liam Payne wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 6, alongside a photo of Styles, 29, holding one of his awards “God bless you brother congratulations.”

Niall Horan, for his part, shared a photo via his Instagram Story of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer receiving one of his honors. “Very proud ❤️ @harrystyles,” the “Heartbreak Weather” crooner, 29, captioned the snap.

The Don’t Worry Darling actor took home two awards on Sunday, February 5, winning Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Harry’s House, which debuted in May 2022. He also hit the stage to perform “As It Was,” which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video.

When he snagged his first trophy of the evening, his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift was spotted in the crowd giving him a standing ovation. The U.K. native and the “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, were also seen chatting it up inside the Crypto.com Arena in video exclusively obtained by Us Weekly. The twosome laughed together and leaned in for a friendly conversation as Steve Lacy performed his No. 1 hit “Bad Habit.”

While Horan and Payne were proud of their fellow boy bander, Styles’ Album of the Year win didn’t sit well with some observers. Beyoncé was widely expected to win Album of the Year for Renaissance, which won Best Dance/Electronic Album on Sunday. The “Break My Soul” artist, 41, is now the most decorated artist in Grammys history, but she has never won Album of the Year — considered to be the most prestigious award of the ceremony — despite being nominated four times.

After the ceremony, a reporter from Variety asked whether Styles also expected Beyoncé to win, but he didn’t give a definitive answer. “You never know with this stuff,” the X Factor UK alum said. “I don’t think you can look at any of the nominees and not feel like they’re deserving. When I look at this category, it’s all people who have inspired me at different times. You would understand anyone winning. I’m really grateful that they chose us.”

Aside from Beyoncé, the category’s other nominees included Adele for 30, Mary J. Blige for Good Morning Gorgeous, Brandi Carlile for In These Silent Days, Kendrick Lamar for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Coldplay for Music of the Spheres, Lizzo for Special, Bad Bunny for Un Verano Sin Ti and ABBA for Voyage.