Just let her adore him! Like the rest of the world, Stevie Nicks has fallen more in love with Harry Styles each day — but she’s lucky enough to have her feelings reciprocated.

The musicians’ enviable friendship began in 2015 when Styles made a grand gesture backstage at a Fleetwood Mac show in London, delivering Nicks a carrot cake with her name on it. Two years later, the “Edge of Seventeen” singer joined the former One Direction member during a stop on his tour, taking the stage to perform “Landslide,” one of her band’s biggest hits.

“He’s Mick [Fleetwood]’s and my love child,” Nicks told Rolling Stone magazine of the U.K. native in February 2019. “When Harry came into our lives, I said, ‘Oh, my God, this is the son I never had.’ So I adopted him.”

When Styles dropped his self-titled debut album in 2017, Nicks was instantly impressed by its old school sound. “I love Harry, and I’m so happy Harry made a rock & roll record — he could have made a pop record and that would have been the easy way for him,” she added. “But I guess he decided he wanted to be born in 1948, too — he made a record that was more like 1975.”

In March 2019, it was the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner’s turn to gush over the rock icon when he inducted her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time in her decades-long career.

“In my family we listened [to Stevie] at home, we listened in the car, we listened wherever we could,” Styles said in his heartfelt tribute. “‘Dreams’ was the first song I knew all the words to, before I really knew what all the words meant. I thought it was a song about the weather. But I knew it was a beautiful song about the weather. I always knew the words and I love them all.”

As his connections within the music industry continued to build, he grew close with Nicks, who he looked up to in a totally different light once he knew her on a personal level.

“If you’re lucky enough to know her, she’s always there for you. She knows what you need, advice, a little wisdom, a blouse, a shawl. She’s got you covered,” he continued. “Her songs make you ache, feel on top of the world, make you want to dance, and usually all three at the same time. She’s responsible for more running mascara — including my own — than all the bad dates in history combined. That is true Stevie.”

While the “Carolina” crooner had been a lifelong fan of Nicks and Fleetwood Mac, the Arizona native was a little less familiar with Styles’ old band.

“What I really loved about Harry was that when he decided to make a solo record from ‘NSync … sorry, not ‘NSync,” the American Horror Story alum flubbed at the March 2019 ceremony. “Sorry. I’m never going to live that one down, I know it. One Direction. Well, I liked One Direction too.”

Scroll down for a look back at the superstars’ super close bond through the years: