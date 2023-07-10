Harry Styles‘ rumored girlfriend, Taylor Russell, was spotted attending his concert in Vienna, Austria — and hanging out in the VIP section.

Russell, 28, was seen dancing in an enclosed area during Styles’ Saturday, July 8, show at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in video footage obtained by TMZ. Clad in a white maxi dress, Russell hung out among people who seemed to be production assistants. At one point, she chatted with someone who appeared to be a crew member.

One day after the concert, Russell and Styles, 29, were spotted walking through the streets of Vienna. Styles was dressed casually in tan shorts and a navy blue jacket, while Russell wore an all-black outfit paired with a matching baseball cap.

The pair first sparked romance rumors last month when they were seen leaving London’s White Cube art gallery. One photo appeared to show the duo holding hands as they strolled through the British capital.

Earlier this year, Styles was linked to Emily Ratajkowski after the duo were spotted making out in Tokyo. The model, 32, later said she was still trying to keep things casual following her 2022 split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“I’m definitely still not thinking about guys,” she told the Los Angeles Times in April, claiming there are “a million insane, inaccurate” rumors online about her relationship status. “Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”

Shortly after the pair’s March hookup, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Ratajkowski wasn’t “looking for anything serious” at the moment. “She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun,” the source added.

Before his fling with Ratajkowski, Styles dated Olivia Wilde for nearly two years after they sparked a romance on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde, 39, directed. Us confirmed the duo’s split in November 2022.

Throughout his relationship with Wilde, Styles never publicly commented on their romance, explaining that he prefers to keep his personal life as private as possible.

“I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively,” he told Rolling Stone in August 2022. “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”

He went on to address speculation about his sexuality, adding: “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone. If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”