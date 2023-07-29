Harry Styles went shirtless while on a boat in Italy with close friend James Corden, Victoria’s Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski and more celeb pals.

Days after wrapping up his years-long Love on Tour run in Northern Italy’s Reggio Emilia, Styles, 29, soaked up the sun on a boat ride in Bolsena, Italy, on Friday, July 28 — accompanied by Jablonski, 32, Corden, 44, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The outlet reports that the stars were also joined by Jablonski’s partner, Xander Ritz, and Corden’s wife, Julia Carey.

The singer rocked short, jade green swim trunks that he wore low on his hips. While Styles was spotted in a loose-fitting, white plaid button-down in one shot, he ditched the top in favor of getting some sun, showing off his chiseled abs and numerous tattoos. (No cursing the daylight here.)

Jablonski, for her part, wore a black string bikini with a wide-brimmed sunhat. Corden was photographed wearing navy shorts and a black T-shirt.

Styles’ outing with friends comes amid his rumored romance with Taylor Russell, who attended the former One Direction member’s final HSLOT show in Reggio Emilia on July 22.

Russell — who was also pictured hanging out in the VIP section of Styles’ gig in Vienna earlier this month — was first linked to Styles in June when they were spotted holding hands while leaving the White Cube art gallery in London. Though neither Styles nor Russell have commented on the relationship rumors, they added more fuel to the fire when they were caught sightseeing in Austria after Styles’ Vienna gig.

As Styles took his leave from the stage at the last Love on Tour stop last week, he played an instrumental tune and gave an impassioned speech about love.

“Put love out into the world. It needs it a bit right now,” Styles told the audience. “I love you all so much, and I’m gonna miss you. I will be loving you so, so much — if you’ve been supporting me for one year, five years, 13 years, whatever it is. Not only have you changed my life over and over again, but you’ve made me the happiest. I’m so thrilled and happy to be here tonight. I’m so, so happy.”

Prior to his rumored romance with Russell, Styles was briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski in April after the two were photographed packing on the PDA in Tokyo. Styles’ steamy makeout with Ratajkowski, 32, came on the heels of his split from his Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, whom he began dating in January 2021 after meeting on the set of the thriller. Styles and Wilde, 39, called it quits in November 2022 after nearly two years of dating.