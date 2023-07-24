Harry Styles wrapped up his Love on Tour run with a few very special guests in the audience — including rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell.

Russell, 29, was spotted in the crowd with a group of Styles’ close friends as he performed at Reggio Emilia in Italy on Saturday, July 22. In a video shared via TikTok the next day, Russell held hands with Glenne Azoff, who is married to Styles’ manager, Jeff Azoff. Longtime pal James Corden was also on hand to celebrate the final show.

Earlier this month, Russell was photographed hanging out in the VIP section at Styles’ concert in Vienna, Austria. The pair were later seen taking in the city’s sights together.

Styles and Russell were first linked in June when they were caught holding hands as they left London’s White Cube art gallery. Neither has publicly addressed the dating rumors.

Saturday marked the end of Styles’ two-year tour, which brought him across the United States, South America, Asia, Europe and Australia. More than 100,000 devoted fans packed the Italian stadium for the tour’s emotional conclusion.

“I don’t get to do this if you guys don’t come,” Styles told the audience as he prepared to bid them farewell. “I know that more than anyone else. You guys being here tonight, I know you wanted to make it special for me. You make it special for me every single night.”

To thank the crowd, Styles debuted an instrumental piano ballad that he composed himself. He encouraged fans to “continue” the inclusive “atmosphere” they helped create throughout his world tour.

“Put love out into the world. It needs it a bit right now,” he said. “I love you all so much, and I’m gonna miss you. I will be loving you so, so much — if you’ve been supporting me for one year, five years, 13 years, whatever it is. Not only have you changed my life over and over again, but you’ve made me the happiest. I’m so thrilled and happy to be here tonight. I’m so, so happy.”

Styles continued his dedication on Monday, July 24, calling Love on Tour “the greatest experience” of his life. “Thank you to my band, and all the crew who made the last few years so special. … To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you. I feel so incredibly full and happy,” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “It’s all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

He thanked concertgoers for their “energy” and “love,” concluding, “Look after each other. I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you’ll ever know. – H.”

When Love on Tour began in 2021, Styles was dating Olivia Wilde. The pair sparked a romance after working together on Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde, 39, was spotted at several stops on the tour before Us Weekly confirmed the twosome’s split in November 2022. Styles was later linked to Emily Ratajkowski after a steamy makeout in Tokyo.