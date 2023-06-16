Olivia Wilde called it quits with Harry Styles — but that doesn’t mean her support can’t be the same as it was.

The O.C. alum, 39, continued to prove she’s still a fan of her ex when she “liked” an Instagram video of the England native, 29, performing his former band One Direction’s hit single “That’s What Makes You Beautiful” at London’s Wembley Stadium for his Love on Tour concert on Thursday, June 15.

“Good GRIEF this show is fun,” Harry’s sister, Gemma Styles — who posted the clip — wrote in the caption. “So proud of you @harrystyles and what a privilege to see you experience this much joy doing what you love.”

Wilde hasn’t just shown her support through the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner’s sibling’s social media accounts. In May, the Booksmart director double-tapped a solo snap of Harry via his own Instagram as well.

“One year of Harry’s House. I’ve never been happier than making this album, thank you for everything,” he penned alongside the image. which featured him standing in front of a field while sporting a mustache and Aviator-style sunglasses.

Wilde’s subtle support comes seven months after the twosome — who dated for nearly two years — pulled the plug on their relationship in November 2022. The California native was first linked to the One Direction alum in January 2021 after connecting on the set of their film, Don’t Worry Darling, her second directional picture. Their low-key romance marked her first public relationship following her split from ex-husband Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otiis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6.

Since her split from the “Two Ghosts” artist, Wilde has been ready to move on and get back into the dating scene, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “Olivia is ready to date again, making it clear she’s available, and she isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy,” the insider shared at the time.

Despite wanting to put her past relationship behind her, the Tron star has faced her fair share of ups and downs with her exes over the past year. In addition to being in a messy custody battle with the Saturday Night Live alum, 47, Wilde recently made headlines when Harry was spotted making out with her friend Emily Ratajkowski in April.

The My Body author, 32 — who shares 2-year-old son Sylvester with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard – and the Grammy winner were photographed canoodling on the street in Tokyo, where Harry was in town for his Love on Tour concert. Shortly after their kiss went viral, fans began speculating about a potential feud between Ratjkowski and Wilde.

“[Olivia] is trying not to be jealous because she is moving on as well,” a second source told Us in March, noting that Wilde was “upset” that the “Golden” singer and the Gone Girl actress had gotten cozy.

Ratajkowski, for her part, opened up to Spanish Vogue about the awkward situation in April.

“I didn’t expect this to happen,” she confessed to the outlet of the snapshots. “I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities live in [Los Angeles], hire security, don’t go to public restaurants. … So the idea of giving [my freedom] up for the sake of privacy is something I haven’t considered yet.”

She added: “In the case [of my photos with Harry], it’s more of the same. I feel bad for Olivia because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.”