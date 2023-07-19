Harry Styles brought fans into his technicolor circus dreamland — and frolicked from one costume to the next — in his new “Daylight” music video.

Styles, 29, brought a fresh perspective to his 2022 track on Wednesday, July 19, with the release of its official video. The Grammy winner, who revealed to Howard Stern in May 2022 that the song was written as a “stream of consciousness,” wore a satin black jumpsuit with cream bows down the front in the clip as he wandered a circus off hours.

As he bobs and weaves through the grounds, viewers are taken behind the scenes of many iconic acts that are featured under the big top. Styles dodged knives while standing in front of a trippy yellow and red board before juggling and dancing around trapeze artists.

Throughout the video, Styles flexes his muscles a la the world’s strongest man and flies out of a canon wearing a yellow sequined leotard with matching feathery wings.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer even tries his hand at walking the tightrope high in the sky, this time wearing a black jumpsuit with bones painted on it to look like a skeleton.

“Heartthrob harry styles strikes again,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a still of Styles from the video. Another fan commented about Styles’ choice to ride a stallion mid-video, tweeting, “Harry Styles on a horse is my new religion ✝️.”

The video’s director, Tanu Muiño, gushed about Styles via Instagram on Wednesday, writing, “Harry, nothing you can’t do. Flying, joggling, riding bikes and horse’s, walking on the rope, dancing (my favorite), and I just can only image what else you can.)”

She continued: “It’s so amazing to create a video [for] a [piece of] music that is in your favorites. Thank you for having me H, Love! Thank you — amazing big team, who made it in one crazy daylight!”

Styles’ fun-loving “Daylight” music video concept is just one example of why his fans adore him. Another reason is Styles’ continued fan-first approach to his Love on Tour shows.

During a June performance in Wales, the “Late Night Talking” musician paused the concert when he saw a pregnant fan in the crowd. “Do you need to go for a wee? You should go for a wee. I think we all agree it’s important Sion goes for a wee, don’t we?” Styles asked the woman in the audience. “You know what I’m going to do this one time? You go for a wee, I’m going to stall.”

When the fan returned, Styles chanted, “Here she comes, here she comes!” before moving forward with his set.

In addition to his sweet concertgoer interactions, Styles has continued to keep all eyes on him after sparking romance rumors with Taylor Russell last month.

The twosome were first linked when Styles was seen leaving London’s White Cube art gallery with Russell. At the time, the pair were spotted holding hands as they wandered through the city.

Earlier this month, Russell was seen at Styles’ concert in Vienna, Austria. One day after the show, the duo were photographed exploring Vienna. The former One Direction singer’s budding romance comes after a short-lived fling with Emily Ratajkowski earlier this year which followed Styles’ relationship with Olivia Wilde.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2022 that Styles and Wilde, 39, split after two years of dating. He was then spotted in March making out with Ratajkowski, 32, in Tokyo.