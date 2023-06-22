Harry Styles stalled his most recent Love on Tour concert so a pregnant fan could use the restroom — and fans are swooning for the musician more than ever.

“Do you need to go for a wee? You should go for a wee. I think we all agree it’s important Sion goes for a wee, don’t we?” Styles, 29, asked the crowd during his Tuesday, June 20, performance in Cardiff, Wales, per footage found on social media. “You know what I’m going to do this one time? You go for a wee, I’m going to stall.”

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer — who told the adoring fan, “you won’t miss a thing if you hurry up” — proceeded to press pause on his set list while the concertgoer relieved herself. While waiting, Styles entertained the crowd by reading their signs. When she returned, the Grammy winner chanted: “Here she comes, here she comes!”

The adorable exchange began moments earlier in the evening when the pregnant fan, who goes by the name of Sion, asked Styles to name her child by picking one of four names: Stevie, Rafe, Harley and Caleb.

“That’s a lot of pressure, you don’t really want me to name it?” the “As It Was” artist quipped, before asking the woman “what she was having.” While Styles didn’t assign a moniker to the “mystery child” he asked for feedback from the crowd, who cheered loudest at the name Stevie.

Tuesday’s interaction isn’t the first time Styles, who has been traveling the world for his Love on Tour shows since 2021, has chatted up a pregnant woman during a performance. Last week, he helped a woman reveal the sex of her baby while performing at Wembley Stadium in London.

“We’ve got a gender reveal! Are you sure you want to do this with all these people? Here we go! Are you ready to be shooketh, well and truly shooketh?” he said during the June 14 concert, joking that she would have asked Coldplay for assistance if he hasn’t “seen [her] sign” first.

After grabbing a pin, Styles poked a black balloon that unveiled a shower of pink confetti, confirming that the fan was expecting a baby girl. “Make some noise for Sicily everybody! We’re having a girl Wembley! I’m very excited,” he yelled to the crowd after the big reveal.

While Styles has been singing to sold-out stadiums around all of Europe over the past few months, his tour is set to conclude in Italy in July. The musician has garnered endless support from friends and loved ones while being on the road — including ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

The O.C. alum, 39, showed she was still a fan of Styles when she “liked” an Instagram video of the England native performing his former band One Direction’s hit single “That’s What Makes You Beautiful” at a recent concert. The following week, she was spotted wearing what appeared to be one of his old shirts — a tee with the Space Fruity Records logo – to the gym.

Eagle-eyed followers were quick to point out that Styles was previously seen rocking the Beijing-based record label design. He wore the Space Fruity Records piece to the Ariana Grande concert in London in August 2019, according to a fan fashion archive.