Olivia Wilde was spotted wearing what appeared to be one of ex Harry Styles’ old shirts to the gym — and the detail wasn’t lost on the musician’s die-hard fans.

The Booksmart director, 39, was photographed on Tuesday, June 20, leaving a workout session in Los Angeles in a white T-Shirt with the Space Fruity Records logo. Wilde tucked the tee into her high-rise purple leggings and topped off her ensemble with black sneakers.

Eagle-eyed followers were quick to point out that Styles, 29, was previously seen rocking the Beijing-based record label design. Styles wore the Space Fruity Records piece to the Ariana Grande concert in London in August 2019, according to a fan fashion archive.

Although it’s possible that Wilde purchased her own version of the clothing item, some social media users were convinced she was wearing her ex-boyfriend’s vintage shirt based on the color and worn look.

“So Harry is looking at Olivia on insta, Olivia is liking Gemma’s post about Harry (something she hasn’t done in over a year) she still has and is wearing his top … maybe there’s hope for them yet😏 #HarryStyles #OliviaWilde,” one fan tweeted on Wednesday, June 21, alongside a side-by-side photo of the exes in the tee.

One week before seemingly making a fashion nod to her relationship with the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner, Wilde “liked” an Instagram video of Styles performing a One Direction track at his Wembley Stadium show in London. The clip was shared by his sister, Gemma Styles.

“Good GRIEF this show is fun,” she wrote on Thursday, June 15. “So proud of you @harrystyles and what a privilege to see you experience this much joy doing what you love.”

The O.C. alum previously showed Harry support via social media in May by double-tapping a solo snap of the crooner celebrating the one-year anniversary of his Grammy-winning record, Harry’s House.

“I’ve never been happier than making this album, thank you for everything,” he captioned the Instagram tribute, which featured an image of himself wearing Aviator sunglasses while standing in front of a field.

Wilde was first linked to the British singer in January 2021 after they connected while working on their film, Don’t Worry Darling. The pair’s relationship came shortly after the director and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis announced in November 2020 that they had broken up after nearly 10 years together. (Wilde and Sudeikis, 47, share two children: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.)

After going public with Harry, Wilde was spotted in the crowd at various Love on Tour concert stops throughout 2021. While the Drinking Buddies actress appeared to be one of Harry’s biggest fans, Us Weekly confirmed in November 2022 that the couple had split.

“Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” a source exclusively told Us one month later, noting that Wilde was “trying to move on.”

Earlier this year, a second insider told Us that Wilde “is ready to date again” after taking time for herself post-split. “She isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy,” the source said in March.

Harry, for his part, was briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski that same month after the pair were spotted making out in Tokyo. “Harry has always been very attracted to Emily,” a source exclusively told Us after the kiss, adding that the “Cherry” singer was “thrilled” about “hooking up” with the model, 32.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, played coy about the hookup in April. “I’m definitely still not thinking about guys,” she told the Los Angeles Times when asked about her dating life following her 2022 split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. (The estranged spouses share 2-year-old son Sylvester.)