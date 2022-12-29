Family comes first. Harry Styles returned to England to spend the holidays with mom Anne Twist and sister Gemma more than a month after his split from Olivia Wilde.

“Christmas 2022 🥰🎄❤️,” Twist, 55, captioned an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, December 28, which included a selfie of the family on a morning walk. In the social media upload, the singer, 28, was all smiles while hugging his sister and her boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski.

Earlier this month, Styles reflected on how the past year “changed” his life. “I can’t begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I’ll never forget it,” he wrote via Instagram on December 15. “I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm. Love you all. See you next year. H.”

The musician’s candid post came shortly after Us Weekly confirmed that Styles and Wilde, 38, were on a break. The former couple sparked romance rumors after working together on Don’t Worry Darling. After Styles replaced Shia LaBeouf in the lead role opposite Florence Pugh, he made headlines for holding hands and attending his manager’s wedding with Wilde off set in January 2021.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that their collaboration on set brought them closer together. “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” the insider shared. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

According to the source, the pair attempted not to draw attention to themselves amid the actress’ split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” the insider added. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”

The director, who shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, with the Ted Lasso, 47, star, later slammed claims that there was any crossover between her relationships. “The complete horses—t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told Vanity Fair in September. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.”

Two months later, Wilde and Styles decided to part ways following two years of dating. Another insider recently revealed that the House alum was still working through the breakup.

“Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” the source shared with Us earlier this month, noting that Wilde was “trying” to move on. “Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress.”