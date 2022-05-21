She’s a fan! Shortly after Harry Styles dropped his highly anticipated third studio album, Olivia Wilde is just like Us — and already listening to its hits on repeat.

“🙌,” the Booksmart director, 38, captioned a Friday, May 20, Instagram Story clip of a scene from the 2018 film Cold War. Wilde set the black-and-white clip to “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” which was released on the 28-year-old singer’s Harry’s House album.

In the scene from Paweł Pawlikowski’s Russian-language romance that Wilde shared, lead Joanna Kulig’s character Zola is seen grooving in a trendy bar while sipping on a cocktail.

The Grammy winner’s third record dropped on Friday, which featured “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” as the opening track. Styles even told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe earlier this month that he hoped the tune would “set the tone” for the LP as a whole. Fans have even speculated that “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” in particular has a special reference to the New York native and her blue-green colored eyes.

“Green eyes, fried rice, I could cook an egg on you / Late night, game time, coffee on the stove, yeah,” the former One Direction member crooned.

Styles and Wilde were first linked in January 2021 after connecting on the set of her directorial Don’t Worry Darling, which he stars in alongside Wilde, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

Wilde — who shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis — has been a fervent supporter of the “Woman” performer’s career milestones amid their romance, even wearing his brand merch and dancing up a storm at his live concerts last year.

“Jewelry was always going to be a part of Harry’s onstage look when he planned this tour, but his relationship with Olivia has turned this costuming idea into a genuine shared passion,” a second source exclusively told Us in November 2021. “He’s wearing pieces on stage that she only gave him recently and he’s traveling with a trunk load of the stuff. He just isn’t shy about how much he loves that old rock and roll, jewelry-encrusted look.”

While the England native and the Tron: Legacy actress have kept their relationship relatively private, he opened up about working together on Don’t Worry Darling — which is set for a September release — earlier this week.

“I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” Styles gushed during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday, May 18. “Acting is kind of uncomfortable at times. You have to trust a lot. Being able to trust your director is a gift, that was very helpful.”

