Halloween in style! Harry Styles returned to New York’s Madison Square Garden for a fourth sold-out October show, where both he and girlfriend Olivia Wilde went full-out with their Halloween (or “Harryween”) costumes.

The former One Direction singer, 27, embraced his inner Dorothy Gale as his entire band dressed up as the various Wizard of Oz characters. Styles, for his part, rocked a blue gingham dress, a matching hair bow, bright red blush on his cheeks, sparkly red shoes and even carried a basket with a stuffed Toto dog inside.

“Growing up in England, we like Halloween,” Styles told his fans during the Saturday, October 30, show, per Variety. “But we definitely didn’t get into it like you do. … I look cute!”

As the “Love on Tour” band strummed along to the X Factor UK alum’s chart-topping hits, they sported outfits based on Dorothy’s Oz-living friends, including the Cowardly Lion, Glinda the Good Witch, the Tin Man and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Throughout the Saturday night show, much of Styles’ set list replicated his earlier concert stops with one new number: A sweeping cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to accompany the squad’s costumes.

“Just another day on planet earth with Harry Styles dressed as Dorothy singing somewhere over the rainbow,” one fan tweeted a video clip of the ballad performance. Another social media wrote, “harry styles performing ‘somewhere over the rainbow’ is my new zone of comfort, he sounded so lovely and incredible.”

The Booksmart director, 37, also attended the show, watching from the pit — even dressing up in costume.

“I ❤️ you @dollyparton,” the New York native captioned a selfie of her costume via Instagram Story on Sunday, October 31, wearing a curly blonde wig, a flower hair accessory, denim capris and a floral-print shirt tied at her waist. She completed the look with bright blue eyeshadow and red lipstick.

“I think it brings a little flair to my personality,” the Drinking Buddies actress said during an Instagram Story clip while trying on her fake “Dolly boobs.”

In a third Story post, Wilde rode a stationary exercise bike in costume while sipping a beverage to “9 to 5,” captioning it, “In my mind this is how she works out. Fell off shortly after.”

Wilde has sweetly supported several of her beau’s recent concerts, including his previous NYC gig on October 16.

“Olivia was nonstop dancing on the floor at Harry’s show at Madison Square Garden,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that the actress was “going wild” while dancing to Styles’ songs with two of her friends. “She put [her] blazer back on when Harry came to her side of the stage and was dancing throughout the entire set. She did a choreographed dance with her friends at one point.”

The O.C. alum has been linked with the “Woman” crooner since January after they previously worked together on the movie Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde directed. Styles stars opposite Florence Pugh in the thriller, due in theaters in September 2022.

Scroll below to see photos from Styles’ Halloween concert: