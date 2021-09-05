Supporting her man. Olivia Wilde attended boyfriend Harry Styles‘ concert in Las Vegas, and fans spotted her right away.

The Booksmart director, 37, wore a powder blue suit with wide leg trousers while she watched her beau, 27, perform at the MGM Garden Arena on Saturday, September 4.

“Cannot believe I’ve breathed the same air as olivia wilde tbh,” one concertgoer wrote on Twitter along with a clip of Wilde entering the arena with Styles’ manager, Jeff Azoff.

“Wait, that’s Olivia Wilde!” a fan screamed in another video of her entrance. “Holy s–t, that’s Olivia Wilde!”

The actress stood off to the side and quietly waved to the fans who called out to her.

Others revealed that Wilde and Azoff had to assure fans that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer wouldn’t enter from where they came in. A video shows them directing fans to look at the stage just before Styles made a surprise entrance.

“Olivia Wilde pointing to the stage to warn us that Harry was making a magic trick entrance to get on stage when we were all facing the wrong way 😂,” another audience member wrote with a short video.

The show kicked off Styles’ Love on Tour performances, which will keep him on the road until late November with concerts across the U.S. This is the “Golden” singer’s first tour since going public with his girlfriend at Azoff’s January wedding.

The House alum and former One Direction member got together a few months after Wilde split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4.

Styles and Wilde met while filming Don’t Worry Darling last year. The professional relationship quickly blossomed into a romance, and though filming ended in February, their connection has only deepened.

While touring is something they haven’t experienced as a couple yet, the two are extremely supportive of each other’s busy careers, even if that means they’re apart sometimes.

“Olivia and Harry have an ease to their relationship, they love and support each other, but also let each other be free and work on their own,” an insider exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in August, adding that they stay in “constant communication when they’re not together” while they work on separate projects.

The source continued, “Both of them respect the other’s work and never want to get in the way of each other.”

Olivia’s appearance at the concert isn’t be too surprising. After they packed on the PDA in July on their Italian getaway, another insider explained that they don’t like the idea of hiding their relationship.

“The thing that works for them is that they don’t hide their relationship from the public,” the source told Us at the time. “They don’t care who’s around watching them pack on the PDA.”