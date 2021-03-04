Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ names have been on everyone’s lips since they went public with their relationship, and it seems the movie that started it all may be coming sooner than fans expected.

The filmmaker, 36, shared a first look at Don’t Worry Darling via Instagram on Thursday, March 4, by uploading an ominous still from the psychological thriller. The sneak peek features Florence Pugh anxiously facing the camera and holding her hands up in a California desert with a group of men on her tail.

“Don’t worry,” Wilde captioned the post, referencing the title of the film that she directed and stars in.

Don’t Worry Darling follows an unhappy housewife, Alice (Pugh), in a utopian community in the 1950s who discovers that her husband, Jack (Styles), is hiding a dark secret. The cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll.

Wilde and the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 27, fell in love while making the movie, which began filming in Los Angeles in October 2020 and wrapped in February.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January, days after the couple were spotted holding hands at Styles’ manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

A second insider revealed that the Booksmart director’s “intelligence and independent nature were the first things that drew [Styles] to her,” adding, “Harry likes that Olivia is so driven and confident and smart.”

While the pair have not publicly commented on their romance, Wilde praised the former One Direction member via Instagram in February after they finished shooting Don’t Worry Darling.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight,” she captioned a black-and-white picture of Styles on set at the time. “Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack’ . Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice’, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”

The House alum was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy. Us Weekly confirmed the news of the former couple’s split in November 2020, with a source saying Wilde broke off her engagement to the Ted Lasso star, 45, earlier that year. A second insider, however, countered that the breakup happened “after [Olivia] already had gotten close to Harry.”

Styles, for his part, previously dated Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe.