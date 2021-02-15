Olivia Wilde Raves Over Harry Styles' 'Humility and Grace' as Movie Wraps

Making things official? Olivia Wilde took to Instagram to gush over Harry Styles‘ acting chops as filming for Don’t Worry Darling came to an end.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” Wilde, 36, wrote in a lengthy post dedicated to the former One Direction singer, 26, on Monday, February 15. “The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight.”

The House alum continued: “Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack.’ Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. 👊 #dontworrydarling.”

Styles joined Florence Pugh and Chris Pine in the upcoming thriller, directed by Wilde, in September 2020 after Shia LaBeouf was fired for reportedly clashing with the cast and crew. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer was later spotted holding hands with Wilde at a wedding in January, two months after Us Weekly confirmed that she and Jason Sudeikis had ended their seven-year engagement.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” one source exclusively revealed in January. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

While it isn’t clear when their romance officially began, a separate source told Us that Sudeikis, 45, was wary of the Booksmart director’s connection with Styles.

“Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split and it blindsided Jason — he totally adores Olivia and is devastated,” the insider said, while a third source claimed that Wilde and the Saturday Night Live alum were “already done” before she sparked a romance with the “Ever Since New York” crooner.

“She and Jason were having issues for a long time before Harry came into the picture,” a fourth source close to the actress told Us. “There was no cheating on Olivia’s part. She fell for someone else while the two were separated.”

Neither Styles nor The OC alum have commented publicly on their relationship status, but they were spotted together numerous times in the past month. In pics shared by Asif Ali, who also stars in Don’t Worry Darling, the pair wrapped their arms around one another as the cast celebrated wrapping the film.

Wilde and Sudeikis share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4. She was previously married to Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011.