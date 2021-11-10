Bonding over bling! Harry Styles has always had a flair for fashion, but his jewelry during his Love On Tour concerts are much more than a style statement. In fact, the 27-year-old singer is repping his relationship with Olivia Wilde thanks to his A+ accessory game.

“Jewelry was always going to be a part of Harry’s onstage look when he planned this tour, but his relationship with Olivia has turned this costuming idea into a genuine shared passion,” a source exclusively shared with Us Weekly.

The 37-year-old actress actually gifts the singer baubles to wear while he’s performing. “He’s wearing pieces on stage that she only gave him recently and he’s traveling with a trunk load of the stuff. He just isn’t shy about how much he loves that old rock and roll, jewelry-encrusted look,” the insider added.

In addition to jewelry, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer has been sending fans crazy with his on-stage outfits, which consist of fringe vests, wide-leg trousers and blouses designed largely by Gucci.

But it was Wilde who prompted a viral TikTok earlier this month, after an eagle-eyed fan picked up on the fact that the Don’t Worry Darling actress wore a piece of jewelry from her beau’s collection to the Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles.

The Booksmart director, who sat front-row at the fashion show, paired her lace bralette, bustier and pencil skirt with a gold cross pendant on a dainty chain. The latter appears to be the same piece — or a very similar one — to a necklace Styles has been spotted wearing on multiple occasions.

Wilde doesn’t just wear Styles’ jewelry though. She’s also a fan of his merch. In October, the star stepped out in a “Treat People With Kindness” hoodie from the singer’s line. The week prior, she also carried his Love On Tour tote bag while out and about in Los Angeles.

The pair’s romance first made headlines in January, when they were spotted holding hands at Styles’ manger’s wedding, just two months after she split from former fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the two formed a connection while on set of Don’t Worry Darling. “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” the insider said. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”