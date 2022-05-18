Where it all began! Harry Styles offered a glimpse at his relationship with Olivia Wilde — highlighting their time together on Don’t Worry Darling before they went public with their romance.

“I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” Styles, 28, said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, May 18. “Acting is kind of uncomfortable at times. You have to trust a lot. Being able to trust your director is a gift, that was very helpful.”

Wilde, 38, for her part, also recently praised the hard work that the former One Direction member put into his role. Late last month at CinemaCon, the filmmaker joked that she wasn’t familiar with the singer’s previous career accomplishments, calling him “an up-and-coming actor with no other career” that she knew of.

For the Booksmart director, getting to work with Styles meant witnessing a performance “nothing short of a revelation.”

The couple sparked romance rumors after working together on the upcoming thriller. After Styles replaced Shia LaBeouf in the lead role opposite Florence Pugh, he made headlines for holding hands with Wilde off set in January 2021.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that their collaboration helped them form a connection. “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” the insider revealed. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

Amid the House alum’s split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis several months prior, the source noted that the actress wasn’t trying to bring too much attention to her personal life. “Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” the insider added. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”

The New York native later broke down the complications that come with being involved in a high-profile romance.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love,” Wilde, who shares Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, with Sudeikis, 46, told Vogue in her January cover story. “In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

Earlier this month, the pair enjoyed a trip to Italy shortly before Styles kicks off his Love on Tour concerts in Europe. “They are excited to spend a lot of quality time together before he leaves to go back on tour,” the insider shared with Us. “Olivia and Harry have both been very excited for this trip because it’s truly a romantic getaway for them.”

