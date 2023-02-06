All hail Harry Styles! The hitmaker lit up the 65th annual Grammy Awards with multiple fashion statements.

Styles, 29, kicked off the Sunday, February 5, soirée, arriving at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in a colorful custom-made jumpsuit. The Egonlab ensemble featured a plunging neckline that exposed the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner’s chest. The garb — which took over 150 hours to create — was equipped with a diamond-shaped pattern and 250,000 Swarovski crystals in nine different shades.

Later that evening, Styles took the stage at the ceremony to belt out his greatest hits. For the performance of “As It Was,” he was a glistening sight in a metallic silver onesie by Gucci. The vibrant garment featured cascading fringes that swayed in contrasting directions as he serenaded the audience. Styles teamed the outfit with a pair of gold Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers. He famously launched his HA HA HA collection with the Italian fashion house in November 2022.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The former One Direction member unveiled a third wardrobe change when he accepted the Album of the Year award — beating Beyoncé, Adele, Abba, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo. Styles looked dapper in another Gucci getup, which included a cropped ivory blazer, a sequined tank top and loose-fitting camel pants. On his feet, he wore black Adidas.

“Well, s–t,” Styles began in his acceptance speech. “Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me. A lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category.”

The My Policeman star continued: “I think on nights like tonight it’s so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these. This is really, really kind. I’m so, so grateful. This doesn’t happen to people like me very often. This is so, so nice. Thank you very, very much.”

Harry’s House dropped in May 2022 and debuted at No. 1.

Earlier in the night, Styles took home the win for Best Pop Vocal Album. He was also up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year but lost.

Keep scrolling to see Styles’ 2023 Grammys outfits: