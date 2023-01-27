Wardrobe malfunction! Harry Styles ripped his pants during the first of three consecutive Los Angeles concerts — and his celebrity crush, Jennifer Aniston, was there to witness it all.

The “As It Was” singer, 28, was performing at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Thursday, January 26, when the mishap occurred. In a clip posted via TikTok, Styles can be seen singing “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” and dropping to his knees in the middle of the tune. At that moment, his leather pants split right down the center.

Ever the true professional, the Grammy winner made a shocked face to the crowd, covered the tear with his hands and continued to sing. Styles was given a towel to cover his pants until he was able to change.

This was not the first time the “Treat People With Kindness” artist experienced a mishap while on stage. In May 2017, Styles revealed to James Corden that the first time he attempted to stage dive did not go well.

“I fell down and may or may not have kicked someone in the face,” he recalled. “It was kind of like an all-out brawl.”

While a stadium full of fans got to witness Styles’ most recent onstage mishap, so did several Hollywood stars who were in attendance — including Aniston.

The Friends alum, 53, was spotted at the concert, with fans concluding that she must have seen Styles’ wardrobe malfunction while watching him from the crowd. As Styles supporters know, the We’re The Millers star has been the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s celeb crush for some time.

Back in January 2020, the “Adore You” crooner was asked by Ellen DeGeneres who his first celebrity crush was, and Styles admitted it was The Morning Show actress.

Aniston, for her part, later took some style inspiration from the Don’t Worry Darling actor. For her September 2021 InStyle cover, she donned the same Gucci suit that Styles wore to the 2021 Brit Awards. The Just Go With It star took her Instagram Stories to share side-by-side photos of the matching duo and captioned it, “Just call me Harriet Styles.”

After Styles’ next two shows at the Forum, the British songwriter will once again bring “Love on Tour international, traveling around the world to Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and more.

After a whirlwind 2022 — a year that saw the former One Direction singer drop a new album, have a residency at Madison Square Garden, star in two films and date Olivia Wilde — the “Golden” performer reflected on the year with gratitude.

“I can’t begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I’ll never forget it,” the My Policeman actor wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm. Love you all. See you next year. H.”

Two months after Us Weekly confirmed Styles split from Wilde in November 2022 after nearly two years of dating, he was spotted in an embrace with event planner Sofia Krunic while in London.