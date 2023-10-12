Harry Styles is moving full speed ahead with girlfriend Taylor Russell after their whirlwind summer romance, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can,” the insider says, noting that “despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible.”

Styles, 29, and Russell, also 29, have been to a “number of events in London this week,” the source continues, adding that the musician notably “accompanied Taylor to an after party last weekend” for her play, The Effect, in England’s capital.

Related: Harry Styles’ Dating History: Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and More Harry Styles has accomplished a great deal since he rose to stardom as part of One Direction — and he’s had some very famous faces by his side along the way. One year after competing on The X Factor U.K., Styles had a brief relationship with Caroline Flack in 2011. He then started seeing Taylor […]

“Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get,” the insider tells Us, sharing, “Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”

Styles was first linked to Russell in June after they were spotted leaving London’s White Cube art gallery together. At the time, the “Daylight” singer was photographed holding Russell’s hand as they wandered the city streets.

Russell fueled romance speculation the following month when she attended Styles’ concert in Vienna, Austria. The Bones and All actress was seen dancing in the VIP section during Styles’ Love on Tour gig.

Related: Former One Direction Members Today: Relationships, Splits, Babies and More One Direction may be on an extended hiatus, but Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have continued to make music — and headlines — over the years. After forming and finishing in third place on the U.K.’s version of The X Factor in 2010, One Direction released four successful studio […]

The twosome were later spotted strolling through Vienna. When Styles took his final bow for the tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 22, Russell was once again detected in the crowd by eagle-eyed fans.

When Styles began his touring break following two years on the road, he turned his attention toward his and Russell’s relationship. The Grammy winner was seen getting cozy with Russell on August 9 while supporting the actress during the press night for her play The Effect at London’s National Theatre.

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us that Styles and Russell’s “energies work really well together” and they were thriving as a couple after “dating for a few months.”

While the romance was in its infancy at the time, the insider noted that “Harry is always smiling when he’s with her.”

Related: Taylor Swift's Exes: What the Singer's Former Flames Are Doing Now Taylor Swift’s relationship history is made up of many different types of men, including a British crooner, a Kennedy, an Avengers villain and a movie werewolf. Swift has been linked to massive stars, such as Harry Styles and Joe Jonas, in addition to lesser-known names like Conor Kennedy and a then-up-and-coming actor Lucas Till. All […]

Neither Styles nor Russell have publicly confirmed their relationship, but Russell did give fans insight into her outlook on love in late August.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“In life, what’s my favorite drug? Does love count?” Russell asked during an interview with The Face, which was published on August 30, before asserting that “love” is her drug of choice. “I mean, love, a lot of the time, feels like a drug. You feel so insane. Being with the person all the time, you’d do anything for them. You’re like, ​‘I wanna have all of this stuff with you and I wanna do everything with you.’”

One month later, the Mother Couch star proved that she and Styles are still going strong while grabbing coffee together. The twosome were photographed in North London on September 24 walking hand-in-hand in the rare public outing.