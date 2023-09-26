Harry Styles is taking his relationship with Taylor Russell out on the town.
The couple were spotted grabbing coffee together during a rare public outing in North London on Sunday, September 24. Each holding coffee cups in one hand, Styles and Russell, both 29, used their free arms to walk hand-in-hand while strolling through the city.
The pair embraced the fall weather in cozy ensembles as Styles sported a gray hoodie underneath a black puffer jacket. His look was complete with a pair of black pants, sunglasses, sneakers and a blue baseball cap. Russell, for her part, sported an oversized orange jacket and loose-fitting jeans. She accessorized her outfit with a black shoulder bag, hoop earrings and sunglasses.
Styles and Russell’s cute coffee date comes three months after they first sparked romance rumors while hanging out in London. Russell added fuel to the relationship fire the following month by attending the “As It Was” singer’s concert in Vienna, Austria, as well as his final “Love on Tour” performance in Italy.
In August, a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple had been “dating for a few months,” adding, “Their energies work really well together. They’re both really sweet people at their core.”
While the connection was “still new,” the insider noted that “Harry is always smiling when he’s with her” and that they are “having a great time together.”
Though the two have yet to publicly confirm their relationship status, Russell seemingly gave a nod to Styles while discussing what she looks for in a partner in an August interview with The Face. “I’m never going to be volunteering all of my feelings. I’m somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it,” the Bones and All actress explained. “But even then I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?’ So I need a partner who is going to do that or else it’s never going to work.”
Russell went on to call love her “favorite drug,” stating, “I mean, love, a lot of the time, feels like a drug. You feel so insane. Being with the person all the time, you’d do anything for them. You’re like, ‘I wanna have all of this stuff with you and I wanna do everything with you.’”
Russell is one of many high-profile stars Styles has been linked to over the years, having previously dated Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Olivia Wilde. Earlier this year, Styles was spotted making out with Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo.
“Harry has always been very attracted to Emily,” another source told Us in March, adding that the Grammy winner was “thrilled” to be “hooking up” with Ratajkowski, 32.
The model later addressed the PDA pics, telling Spanish Vogue, “In the case [of my photos with Harry], it’s more of the same. I feel bad for Olivia because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.”