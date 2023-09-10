Harry Styles’ latest outing has Us clinging to the feelings of summer as the autumn season starts to move in.

Styles, 29, was photographed going for a swim in the Hampstead, England, duck ponds on Saturday, September 9, likely as a way to stave off the current heatwave that’s been affecting British locals. The One Direction alum wore a pair of forest-green swimming trunks, making his oh-so-toned abs incredibly visible to the naked eye.

In addition to flaunting his impressive six-pack, Styles also gave fans a peek at his growing tattoo collection. The England native has a menagerie of ink across his chest and arms, including a butterfly on his stomach and two birds above his pectoral muscles.

“[There’s] not so many I regret, [but] there’s a couple I did myself that aren’t very good,” Styles previously quipped of his tattoos during a December 2015 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “One of my friends does a lot [of tattoos] and I got him a gun for his birthday — with all the right sterilizing equipment and everything. And I did one [on myself].”

He continued: “I’ve got a couple stupid ones [but] I don’t know if I regret them too much. I mean, I wrote ‘big’ on my big toe.”

During that Late Late Show appearance, Styles got the words “Late Late” inked on his bicep after playing — and losing — a round of “Tattoo Roulette” with his bandmates.

Earlier this year, Styles’ tattoo collection made headlines once again. In July, Page Six published snaps of the rocker boating in Italy with a giant “Olivia” tattoo on his thigh. While he did not address the meaning of the leg ink, fans speculated that it was either a reference to the 1D song of the same name or in honor of his now-ex Olivia Wilde.

Styles and Wilde, 39, were first linked in early 2021 after meeting on the set of her directorial picture Don’t Worry Darling. The pair seldom commented on their relationship, but Wilde frequently turned up at his Love on Tour concerts. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2022 that they had split.

Styles has since moved on with Taylor Russell, who was spotted at several shows of his Love on Tour run in Europe this summer.

“Their energies work really well together,” a source exclusively told Us last month, noting they started dating a few months prior. “They’re both really sweet people at their core.”