Even though we’re past the ceremonial end of summer now that Labor Day weekend is in the rearview, the temperatures seem to not have gotten the information! A heat wave has hit across the country this week, so though it’s September, we’re still firmly in our dog-days-of-summer era until things finally cool off. Until then, it might be a good idea to grab some fashion and beauty picks especially for powering through the heat — because nothing is more important during high temps than staying comfortable.
We gathered 17 of our favorite hot weather wardrobe and self-care picks, so you can choose what you need, add to cart and be fully prepared by the time the heat gets unbearable. Read on for more!
This wrap-look, tie-front fit and flare minidress is just so adorable for wearing to the beach or the boardwalk! It comes in a variety of colors and patterns — we especially adore the pastel tie-dye look.
This swing dress is also ideal for promoting airflow, with no form-fitting areas to make fabric stick to sweaty skin. There are several colors and patterns to choose from, including this black-and-white French stripe design.
Shorts are an essential for the heat, and these super-inexpensive shorts from the workout wear experts at Champion are perfect for both keeping cool and sporting any time of year when you’re getting your exercise on.
You can’t get much cooler than ice! These facial globes from MonétBeauty are great to just pop into the fridge and use on the face whenever you need a dose of chill, especially if eyes are hot and tired after a long day.
We don’t have to emphasize how important sunscreen is — hopefully, you know by now! However, a non-greasy sunscreen IS important to highlight, and Neutrogena’s SPF 70 wonder is lightweight for a clean feel even while working hard to protect skin.
Lastly, we can forget that the tender skin of our lips can get sunburnt too — and that is certainly NOT a fun sensation. This tinted SPF 15 balm from Sun Bum will protect lips while offering a touch of color.
