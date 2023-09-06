Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even though we’re past the ceremonial end of summer now that Labor Day weekend is in the rearview, the temperatures seem to not have gotten the information! A heat wave has hit across the country this week, so though it’s September, we’re still firmly in our dog-days-of-summer era until things finally cool off. Until then, it might be a good idea to grab some fashion and beauty picks especially for powering through the heat — because nothing is more important during high temps than staying comfortable.

We gathered 17 of our favorite hot weather wardrobe and self-care picks, so you can choose what you need, add to cart and be fully prepared by the time the heat gets unbearable. Read on for more!

Fashion

Made By Johnny Womens Knit Culottes Culottes are an ideal kind of bottom for hot weather wear, ensuring coverage while also being loose and breezy to keep air flowing. $26.95 On Sale: $16.79 You Save 38% See it!

Aphratti Womens Spaghetti Strap Minidress This wrap-look, tie-front fit and flare minidress is just so adorable for wearing to the beach or the boardwalk! It comes in a variety of colors and patterns — we especially adore the pastel tie-dye look. $27.99 See it!

Trifabricy Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat Keep harsh summer rays off of your face and out of your eyes with this lovely, light wide-brim straw hat. It offers UPF 50+ sun protection too — all for under $10. $9.49 On Sale: $8.99 You Save 5% See it!

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Swing Dress This swing dress is also ideal for promoting airflow, with no form-fitting areas to make fabric stick to sweaty skin. There are several colors and patterns to choose from, including this black-and-white French stripe design. $25.60 On Sale: $18.83 You Save 26% See it!

Champion Womens Jersey Shorts Shorts are an essential for the heat, and these super-inexpensive shorts from the workout wear experts at Champion are perfect for both keeping cool and sporting any time of year when you’re getting your exercise on. $20 On Sale: $10 You Save 50% See it!

Wiholl Womens Ruffle Sleeve Loose Blouse We really can’t emphasize enough — keeping clothes loose and flowy is imperative when it comes to surviving the heat, and this blouse top fits the bill. $27.99 See it!

kimorn Polarized Sunglasses 2-Pack Protect your peepers from the late-summer sun with this sunglasses two-pack, which you can keep wearing into fall thanks to the warm autumnal tortoiseshell design. $19.99 On Sale: $17.98 You Save 10% See it!

Nokout Boston Suede Clogs Clogs are a good midpoint between sandals and slip-on shoes, so these cork options from Nokout are a great pick if you don’t want to buy another pair of flip flops so close to the end of summer. $37.99 See it!

Anrabess Womens Romper Overalls These romper overalls will be a great transition piece from the sizzling end of summer to the still-hot beginning of fall! Pair with a tank now and a fitted tee when it gets a few degrees cooler. $38.99 On Sale: $35.99 You Save 8% See it!

Automet Womens 2-Piece Lounge Matching Tank and Shorts Set Finally, this two-piece set will be an amazing ‘fit for when you just want to throw something comfy on and lounge around when it’s simply too hot outside to do anything else. $26.99 See it!

Beauty

Evian Facial Spray Travel Duo Evian certainly knows water, and their famous facial spray will both boost skin’s hydration (important after time in the sun!) and help refresh and cool down when the sunshine gets too strong. $17.00 See it!

MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, 2-Pack You can’t get much cooler than ice! These facial globes from MonétBeauty are great to just pop into the fridge and use on the face whenever you need a dose of chill, especially if eyes are hot and tired after a long day. $24.99 See it!

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant Sunscreen, SPF 70 We don’t have to emphasize how important sunscreen is — hopefully, you know by now! However, a non-greasy sunscreen IS important to highlight, and Neutrogena’s SPF 70 wonder is lightweight for a clean feel even while working hard to protect skin. $8.32 See it!

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Hair-Texturizing Sea Salt Spray Get the beachy look even if you don’t plan on taking a swim in the sea with just a spritz of this texturizing sea salt defining spray. $9.39 See it!

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation High temps lead to mucho sweat, so make sure your makeup stays right in place with this long-lasting foundation from Maybelline, which offers a matte and poreless look. $6.94 See it!

CeraVe Body and Face Moisturizing Cream Moisturizing skin is key when your body is shedding fluids through sweat, so make sure your ‘dermis stays quenched with this whole-body moisturizer from the skin wizards at CeraVe. $15.99 See it!

Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm, SPF 15 Lastly, we can forget that the tender skin of our lips can get sunburnt too — and that is certainly NOT a fun sensation. This tinted SPF 15 balm from Sun Bum will protect lips while offering a touch of color. $5.99 See it!

