17 Late-Summer Heat Wave Fashion and Beauty Essentials on Amazon

Getty
Getty

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even though we’re past the ceremonial end of summer now that Labor Day weekend is in the rearview, the temperatures seem to not have gotten the information! A heat wave has hit across the country this week, so though it’s September, we’re still firmly in our dog-days-of-summer era until things finally cool off. Until then, it might be a good idea to grab some fashion and beauty picks especially for powering through the heat — because nothing is more important during high temps than staying comfortable.

We gathered 17 of our favorite hot weather wardrobe and self-care picks, so you can choose what you need, add to cart and be fully prepared by the time the heat gets unbearable. Read on for more!

Fashion

Made By Johnny Womens Knit Culottes

MBJ WB876 Womens Knit Culottes Pants XL Black
Made By Johnny
Culottes are an ideal kind of bottom for hot weather wear, ensuring coverage while also being loose and breezy to keep air flowing.
$26.95On Sale: $16.79You Save 38%
See it!

Aphratti Womens Spaghetti Strap Minidress

Aphratti Black Dresses for Women Summer Casual Spaghetti Strap Mini Dress Sleeveless Faux Wrap Fit and Flare Sexy Short Sundress Black Small
Aphratti
This wrap-look, tie-front fit and flare minidress is just so adorable for wearing to the beach or the boardwalk! It comes in a variety of colors and patterns — we especially adore the pastel tie-dye look.
$27.99
See it!

Trifabricy Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat

Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat - UV Protection UPF 50+ Sun Hats for Women with Wide Brim, Foldable Floppy Straw Beach Hat for Women
Trifabricy
Keep harsh summer rays off of your face and out of your eyes with this lovely, light wide-brim straw hat. It offers UPF 50+ sun protection too — all for under $10.
$9.49On Sale: $8.99You Save 5%
See it!

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Swing Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Swing Dress (Available in Plus Size), Black French Stripe, X-Small
Amazon Essentials
This swing dress is also ideal for promoting airflow, with no form-fitting areas to make fabric stick to sweaty skin. There are several colors and patterns to choose from, including this black-and-white French stripe design.
$25.60On Sale: $18.83You Save 26%
See it!

Champion Womens Jersey Shorts

Champion Jersey, Comfortable Women, Lightweight 100% Cotton Shorts, 5", Black, X-Large
Champion
Shorts are an essential for the heat, and these super-inexpensive shorts from the workout wear experts at Champion are perfect for both keeping cool and sporting any time of year when you’re getting your exercise on.
$20On Sale: $10You Save 50%
See it!

Wiholl Womens Ruffle Sleeve Loose Blouse

Womens Tops Summer Dressy Casual Blouses Short Sleeve Shirts White XL
WIHOLL
We really can’t emphasize enough — keeping clothes loose and flowy is imperative when it comes to surviving the heat, and this blouse top fits the bill.
$27.99
See it!

kimorn Polarized Sunglasses 2-Pack

kimorn Polarized Sunglasses for Women and Men Retro Trendy Sun Glasses 90’s Vintage Round Frame K1515 (Tortoise/Grey+Tortoise/Brown)
kimorn
Protect your peepers from the late-summer sun with this sunglasses two-pack, which you can keep wearing into fall thanks to the warm autumnal tortoiseshell design.
$19.99On Sale: $17.98You Save 10%
See it!

Nokout Boston Suede Clogs

NOKOUT Boston Suede Clogs for Women Men Dupes Unisex Arizona Delano Slip-on Potato Shoes Footbed Cork Clogs and Mules, Apricot, 8 Wide Women/6.5 Wide Men
NOKOUT
Clogs are a good midpoint between sandals and slip-on shoes, so these cork options from Nokout are a great pick if you don’t want to buy another pair of flip flops so close to the end of summer.
$37.99
See it!

Anrabess Womens Romper Overalls

ANRABESS Overalls for Women Summer Romper Jumpsuits Casual Vacation Outfits 2023 Spring Fashion Clothes Shorts Bib Overalls Jumpers with Pockets 975zhonglv-M
ANRABESS
These romper overalls will be a great transition piece from the sizzling end of summer to the still-hot beginning of fall! Pair with a tank now and a fitted tee when it gets a few degrees cooler.
$38.99On Sale: $35.99You Save 8%
See it!

Automet Womens 2-Piece Lounge Matching Tank and Shorts Set

AUTOMET Womens 2 Piece Outfits Lounge Matching Sets Two Piece Linen Shorts Spring Tops Trendy Clothes Summer Vacation Resort Wear for Women 2023
AUTOMET
Finally, this two-piece set will be an amazing ‘fit for when you just want to throw something comfy on and lounge around when it’s simply too hot outside to do anything else.
$26.99
See it!

Beauty

Evian Facial Spray Travel Duo

Evian Facial Spray Travel Duo 1.7 Fl Oz (Pack of 2)
EVIAN FACIAL SPRAY
Evian certainly knows water, and their famous facial spray will both boost skin’s hydration (important after time in the sun!) and help refresh and cool down when the sunshine gets too strong.
$17.00
See it!

MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, 2-Pack

MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, Freezer Safe and Highly Effective Facial Globes for Daily Beauty Routines, Tighten Skin, Reduce Puffiness and Headaches, Enhance Circulation and Complexion (Blue)
MonétBeauty
You can’t get much cooler than ice! These facial globes from MonétBeauty are great to just pop into the fridge and use on the face whenever you need a dose of chill, especially if eyes are hot and tired after a long day.
$24.99
See it!

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant Sunscreen, SPF 70

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 70, 3 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
Neutrogena
We don’t have to emphasize how important sunscreen is — hopefully, you know by now! However, a non-greasy sunscreen IS important to highlight, and Neutrogena’s SPF 70 wonder is lightweight for a clean feel even while working hard to protect skin.
$8.32
See it!

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Hair-Texturizing Sea Salt Spray

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Hair-Texturizing Sea Salt Spray, Curl-Defining Leave-In Hair Styling Mist for Tousled Beach Waves and Textured Hold, Paraben-Free, Sulfate Surfactants-Free, 6 fl oz
OGX
Get the beachy look even if you don’t plan on taking a swim in the sea with just a spritz of this texturizing sea salt defining spray.
$9.39
See it!

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup, Classic Ivory, 1 fl. oz.
MAYBELLINE
High temps lead to mucho sweat, so make sure your makeup stays right in place with this long-lasting foundation from Maybelline, which offers a matte and poreless look.
$6.94
See it!

CeraVe Body and Face Moisturizing Cream

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream | Body and Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin | Body Cream with Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides | Normal | Fragrance Free | 19 Oz | Packages May Vary
CeraVe
Moisturizing skin is key when your body is shedding fluids through sweat, so make sure your ‘dermis stays quenched with this whole-body moisturizer from the skin wizards at CeraVe.
$15.99
See it!

Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm, SPF 15

Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm Bon Fire | SPF 15 | UVA / UVB Broad Spectrum Protection | Sensitive Skin Safe | Paraben Free | Ozybenzone Free | 0.15 Oz
Sun Bum
Lastly, we can forget that the tender skin of our lips can get sunburnt too — and that is certainly NOT a fun sensation. This tinted SPF 15 balm from Sun Bum will protect lips while offering a touch of color.
$5.99
See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories