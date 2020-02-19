Friendly exes alert! Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner were spotted mingling at Sony’s 2020 Brit Awards afterparty in London on Tuesday, February 18!

The supermodel, 24, was photographed by a fan chatting with the singer, 26, inside the party at The Standard hotel.

Jenner looked stunning in a neon green two-piece look. Meanwhile, Styles rocked a bright yellow and purple Marc Jacobs look for the party. Earlier in the day, he attended the Brit Awards and paid tribute to his late ex-girlfriend, Caroline Flack. The “Adore You” singer wore a black ribbon on his lapel while walking the carpet, honoring the Love Island host who passed away on Saturday, February 15.

The supermodel and the X-Factor alum were first romantically linked in 2013 and again in 2015 when they were spotted together on vacation. While they are not together now, they remain close friends.

In December 2019, Styles filled in for host James Corden on The Late Late Show With James Corden and played the “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” game with Jenner. During the segment, the exes asked each other awkward questions. The reality star even asked which song from his album was about her. He decided to eat cod sperm instead of answering.

“Harry and Kendall are great friends and always have been,” an insider told Us Weekly in January. “They don’t get to spend a lot of time together, but when they do, they always have a blast. It’s an easy, super chill friendship.”

Jenner is now casually dating Ben Simmons but the pair have “a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other,” a source recently told Us exclusively. “They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another. They do really like each other though and love spending time together.”

Plus, the famous family enjoys Simmons’ company. “Her family likes him and have just advised her not to get too close or fall too hard for him because they don’t want Kendall to get hurt like some of the other girls in the family have in the past,” the insider added.