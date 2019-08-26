Harry Styles’ upcoming album was brought to you by Camille Rowe and mushrooms. The former boybander didn’t hold back while discussing sex, drugs and One Direction in his Rolling Stone cover story.

“While I was in the band, I was constantly scared I might sing a wrong note,” Styles, 25, admitted to the magazine in the interview, published on Monday, August 26. “I felt so much weight in terms of not getting things wrong. I remember when I signed my record deal and I asked my manager, ‘What happens if I get arrested? Does it mean the contract is null and void?’ Now, I feel like the fans have given me an environment to be myself and grow up and create this safe space to learn and make mistakes.”

While Styles played coy on the band’s chances of reuniting, he doesn’t feel pressure to distance himself from former bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, who famously quit in 2015 before the group released their fifth album.

“I know it’s the thing that always happens. When somebody gets out of a band, they go, ‘That wasn’t me. I was held back.’ But it was me,” he told Rolling Stone. “And I don’t feel like I was held back at all. It was so much fun. If I didn’t enjoy it, I wouldn’t have done it. It’s not like I was tied to a radiator.”

The “Sign of the Times” singer has yet to announce the release date of his second studio album, but told the outlet that he is currently putting the final touches on the tracks. (An insider told Us Weekly earlier this month that Styles’ new album is expected to be released “later this summer/early fall.”)

“It’s all about having sex and feeling sad,” Styles told the magazine about his upcoming music.

