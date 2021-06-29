5 Things to Know About Jason Sudeikis Girlfriend Keeley Hazell

It’s official! Jason Sudeikis is moving on with Keeley Hazell after his split from Olivia Wilde, Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, June 28.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 45, was photographed with the British model, 34, while strolling through New York City that same month. After months of speculation about their relationship status, the duo didn’t hide their love as they walked arm-in-arm and hugged in broad daylight.

The Golden Globe winner was first linked to Hazell in February 2021, but a source told Us at the time that nothing romantic was going on between the two. “They’ve been friends since they met at Horrible Bosses 2,” the insider added. “They have grown closer for sure, but Jason absolutely isn’t ready for any type of serious relationship.”

Sudeikis was previously engaged to Wilde, 37, with whom he shares son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4. The pair called it quits in November 2020 after nine years of dating. “They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama,” a source told Us at the time. “They’re handling this like adults. It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

Though another source told Us in early 2021 that Sudeikis was “still really heartbroken” about his split from Wilde — who has since moved on with Harry Styles — he seems to have come around on dating again after reconnecting with Hazell. After the Golden Globes in February, fan sleuths noticed that a fireplace behind the Ted Lasso actor appeared to be the same one in the background of a selfie posted by Hazell.

The following month, the Virginia native was photographed leaving the Cashback star’s flat, carrying a gym bag and a backpack. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Hazell was later seen leaving separately.

Born in London, Hazell began her career as a glamour model in her native U.K., but moved to Los Angeles in the early 2010s to pursue acting.

“I actually wasn’t scared at all,” she told Daily Actor of the move in 2014. “Maybe I should’ve been. … Making the transition modeling to an actress, I felt that I wanted to study and sort of do that outside of the U.K. Because breaking through that barrier was something I thought would be difficult and I wanted to be somewhere where I could be anonymous. It would be better for me.”

Her plan seems to have worked, because she’s since landed roles in Like Crazy alongside Jennifer Lawrence and in E!’s The Royals with Elizabeth Hurley. Keep scrolling to learn more about Hazell: