Forever connected! Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper reunited at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards two years after they were each nominated for their respective roles in A Star Is Born.

The 35-year-old musician was spotted embracing her 47-year-old former costar during the Sunday, February 27, awards show, which was held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica.

Gaga, who was dressed in Armani Privé and Tiffany & Co. jewels, was all smiles as she approached the Pennsylvania native mid-show.

The Grammy winner was nominated on Sunday for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Italian Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci. Cooper, for his part, was in attendance for his role as Jon Peters in Licorice Pizza. He earned a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. The duo were defeated by Eyes of Tammy Faye star Jessica Chastain and Coda’s Troy Kotsur, respectively.

The twosome, who played love interests Ally and Jack in 2018’s A Star Is Born, were previously nominated for the same categories during the 2019 SAG Awards for their work in the drama. (Their characters fall for each other after Jack discovers Ally and supports her rise as a singer all while his age and alcoholism are adding to his professional downfall.)

A Star Is Born was also up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the ceremony that year, and Sam Elliott earned a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

While the cast came up short at the 2019 show, A Star Is Born’s team — including Gaga — took home the Oscar for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) later that year.

“Bradley Cooper really believed in me for the role of Ally Maine. The way that he empowered me to take helm of that character, as well as take helm of the soundtrack, and work with him so closely on a movie about music and a movie about musicians, [that] really was the success of our artistic collaboration,” Gaga said during a December 2021 interview on Entertainment Weekly’s “Awardist” podcast. “And I think that landed me where I am now, which is where I’m able to read lots of scripts and talk to lots of different directors. And it’s a true honor.”

The “Bad Romance” singer’s onscreen chemistry with Cooper — and their intimate 2019 Academy Awards “Shallow” duet — sparked rumors that the pair were romantically involved off camera. However, both actors have denied that they were anything more than friends.

“They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film,” the Hangover star told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021, noting that the Oscars performance was designed to replicate Jack and Ally’s movie romance. “It’s that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people. It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience.”

Scroll down to see Gaga and Cooper’s sweet reunion: