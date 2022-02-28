White hot! Lady Gaga shined bright at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27.

The Grammy winner, 35, donned a white, fitted Armani Privé gown while stepping out on the red carpet. The gold, glitzy sweetheart neckline plunged into a deep-V that added to the ensemble’s glam.

Gaga topped off the look with an intricate Tiffany & Co. necklace and diamond earrings. Her blonde, wavy locks helped keep all eyes on the A Star Is Born actress’ outfit.

The New York native — who is nominated for Female Actor — Lead for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci — took in the event in-person on Sunday. The previous year’s awards show was held virtually amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The story I’m telling [with my outfit] is the truth, which is that I am just really honored to be here,” Gaga told Laverne Cox and E! News’ on the red carpet. “This is a beautiful night where we get to celebrate art together and celebrate each other.”

The Oscar winner added, “There’s so much going on in the world and my heart really goes out to Ukraine,” referring to Russia’s recent invasion of the European nation.

She concluded: “I think tonight we should just really sit in the gratitude of this.”

The “Bad Romance” singer previously opened up about why she took the role of Reggiani, the estranged wife of the late Maurizio Gucci, revealing that she looked to pal Bradley Cooper before signing onto the project.

“I’ve confided in Bradley for years,” Gaga said during a December 2021 episode of Entertainment Weekly’s “Awardist” podcast. “And I’ve always appreciated his support and his advice, his thoughts on my future endeavors.”

She noted that she was a big fan of Ridley Scott’s approach to the film, which is based on the 2000 book of the same name. The movie depicts the events leading up to the murder of Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), the grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the fashion house.

“When I read the script, I really fell in love with this idea that people didn’t know the real story of what happened,” Gaga continued. “And it was because I think the real Patrizia is trying to drive a narrative that glorifies her as this strong boss lady that took down the Guccis and that’s not what I saw.”

Scroll down to see Gaga at the 2022 SAG Awards: