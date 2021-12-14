A trusted second opinion! Lady Gaga revealed that she consulted with Bradley Cooper before saying “yes” to House of Gucci.

The “Bad Romance” singer, 35, told Entertainment Weekly’s “Awardist” podcast on Monday, December 13, that Cooper, 46, casting her in her first film, 2018’s A Star Is Born, which was also his directorial debut, made people see her as a real actress.

“Bradley Cooper really believed in me for the role of Ally Maine,” she said. “The way that he empowered me to take helm of that character, as well as take helm of the soundtrack, and work with him so closely on a movie about music and a movie about musicians, [that] really was the success of our artistic collaboration.”

She added, “And I think that landed me where I am now, which is where I’m able to read lots of scripts and talk to lots of different directors. And it’s a true honor.”

That support is why Gaga “absolutely” asked the Hangover star for advice before taking on the role of socialite Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. Ridley Scott’s film based on the 2000 book of the same name depicts the events leading up to the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who was the grandson of Guccio Gucci, the founder of the fashion house. He was also Reggiani’s estranged husband.

In fact, the pop star told EW that she regularly reaches out to Cooper for career advice. “I’ve confided in Bradley for years,” she said. “And I’ve always appreciated his support and his advice, his thoughts on my future endeavors.”

While making A Star is Born, Gaga and Cooper became close, which led to rumors that the pair were more than just costars. Their “Shallow” duet at the 2019 Academy Awards also renewed the whispers — but just last month, Cooper denied that their awards show appearance was anything more than a good performance.

“They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in November, noting that it was designed to replicate Jack and Ally’s onscreen romance. “It’s that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people,” he added. “It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience.”

Two years earlier, Gaga also denied that she and the Wedding Crashers actor were anything more than friends and collaborators.

“For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love,” the American Horror Story: Hotel alum told Elle in November 2019. “And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on.”

While Gaga admires her former director, she told EW that Cooper is not the only one she turns to when making big decisions about her movie career.

“The belief of so many people in my life [helped my role in House of Gucci] come to fruition,” the “Plastic Doll” singer said on Monday, noting it was the film’s director Scott, 84, who got her excited about playing the real-life Reggiani.

“When I read the script, I really fell in love with this idea that people didn’t know the real story of what happened,” Gaga continued. “And it was because I think the real Patrizia is trying to drive a narrative that glorifies her as this strong boss lady that took down the Guccis and that’s not what I saw.”

House of Gucci is in theaters now.