It’s official: Lady Gaga has kicked off her House of Gucci press tour — and if her first look is any indication, she’s definitely not going to disappoint.

Because when she rolled up to the UK premiere on Tuesday, November 9, in a jaw-dropping violet Gucci gown, it was clear that she wasn’t going to mess around with her red carpet glam.

Her dress, which was part of the fashion house’s 2022 collection, was made of entirely sheer material. It featured rushing around the torso, a major slit up the leg and a gorgeous cape that made for oh-so memorable photo ops.

The gown was obviously stunning solo, but in true Gaga fashion, the accessories were just as much part of the equation. The actress, who worked with stylists Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, teamed the dress with fishnet stockings, massive platform boots, bedazzled gloves and diamonds galore from Tiffany & Co.

Her glam was just as dramatic as her outfit, which should come as no surprise given that the “Bad Romance” singer has her own beauty brand, Haus Labs. She worked with makeup artist Sarah Tan for a look that was very clearly all about the eyes. Seriously, can we take a moment of silence for her purple lids?!? That’s not all though. To really up the ante, she also decided to debut some subtle fringe for the big shebang thanks to hairstylist Frederic Aspiras.

It didn’t take long for fans to absolutely lose their chill over the star’s red carpet glam, as they took Twitter by storm. “Lady Gaga always understand the assignment,” a user captioned a series of images from the event. Another person added: “Cleanse your timeline with Lady Gaga being badass.”

While the star stopped to pose for many photos solo, she was also joined by her fabulous co-stars on the red carpet — and it’s safe to say this cast knows how to clean up nicely.

Adam Driver, who plays Maurizio Gucci, in the film looked dapper as ever in a navy Burberry tuxedo. Jared Leto, who stars as Paolo Gucci, had fun with fashion for the big premiere. He donned a turquoise velour suit, which he accessorized with a pendant necklace.

To see all these fabulous looks and more of the fabulous fashion from the London premiere, keep scrolling! Because from Salma Hayek’s gilded gold gown to Camille Cottin’s sleek suit, we’re rounding up the best looks, ahead!