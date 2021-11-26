'Wedding Crashers' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Keep your eye on the prize! Wedding Crashers taught an entire generation of moviegoers that the most fun parties are the ones where you don’t know anyone.

The movie, released in July 2005, follows two divorce mediators — John Beckwith (Owen Wilson) and Jeremy Grey (Vince Vaughn) — who attend strangers’ weddings as a method of picking up women. It works out very well them until they meet Claire Cleary (Rachel McAdams) and her sister, Gloria (Isla Fisher), the daughters of an intimidating politician played by Christopher Walken.

The idea for the film came from producer Andrew Panay, although his inspiration arose from a wedding he was actually invited to. “I thought of the idea for Wedding Crashers because at the time I was in my 20s, getting ready to go to a wedding, and for some reason I was excited,” he told MEL magazine in 2017. “I thought, ‘Why am I so excited for this?’ and the truth was I thought I might meet a girl.”

The premise was a hit with audiences, and the movie became a surprise hit despite its R rating. Fans have long hoped for a sequel. In June 2021, Wilson offered a glimpse of hope — revealing there had been talks about a round two.

“Yeah, there is a script and David Dobkin — who directed the first one — has been working on it, and we’ve been talking about it,” the French Dispatch actor told Collider at the time. “It’s been nice talking to Vince, and it’s one of those movies that really seemed to connect with people. If we can come up with something we think could be great, then I’m sure we’ll do it.”

In June 2020, Dobkin explained that part of the delay in writing a script for the sequel was because he and the producers had trouble coming up with a unique story that made sense for the characters as they aged. “None of us wanted to do a retread of the same movie again,” he told Collider. “Anything within those first years that we talked about was the same movie, and we were like, ‘Why?’ Financially, I probably shouldn’t have done that, but I did. And Vince and Owen didn’t want to do it either.”

If a sequel does happen, it remains to be seen whether John and Jeremy will still be with Claire and Gloria. If they are, they’ll have to find a different purpose for their wedding crashing — or maybe the girls will join in too.

Keep scrolling to find out what the Wedding Crashers cast has been up to since the movie’s premiere: