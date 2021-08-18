Never leave a fellow crasher behind! Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn haven’t ruled out a Wedding Crashers sequel — or the possibility of crashing real-life nuptials in the future.

“I guess if the people rise up and demand it, then who are we to say no?” Wilson, 52, said of reprising his role during the Wednesday, August 18 episode, of Esquire’s “Explain This.”

The Texas native, who played John Beckwith in the 2005 rom-com, revealed that he and his 51-year-old costar, who played Jeremy Grey, have already been brainstorming about how they can get new story line ideas for the next movie.

“I do think that Vince and I have been talking about, when this [coronavirus] pandemic ends, maybe crashing some weddings in real life just to celebrate a return to normalcy,” Wilson joked. “So maybe we’ll get some inspiration from that.”

The Grand Budapest Hotel actor noted that he only has fond memories of filming with Vaughn, whom he met through pal Ben Stiller after moving to Los Angeles.

“It wasn’t until we were sort of working on Wedding Crashers until we became friends,” Wilson explained. “And I don’t know, some people you just hit it off with and are simpatico with.”

The Loki actor previously teased the rumored Wedding Crashers sequel while speaking with Variety in June.

“Some people are saying that you guys are going to be going in August, and that’s not right,” Wilson told the outlet, denying reports that he and Vaughn — as well as Isla Fisher (who portrayed Gloria Cleary) and Rachel McAdams (who played Claire Cleary) — have agreed to start production for a sequel on HBO Max this summer.

Instead, the Royal Tenenbaums star explained that director David Dobkin “has been working on something,” confirming that he has been “talking with Vince” about a possible reunion when the time is right.

Seven months prior, Vaughn confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he and Wilson were in the “early stages” of creating a sequel with the original director.

“If we all agree that we have a good idea, then we’re trying to make something good,” Wilson added in June. “But it’s sort of figuring out what that idea would be and if we think we could do something worthwhile.”

If the duo reunite for another crashers movie, it will mark their fifth film together. Wilson and Vaughn previously appeared in 2001’s Zoolander, 2004’s Starsky & Hutch, 2005’s Wedding Crashers and 2013’s The Internship.