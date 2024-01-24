Isla Fisher is ready to reprise her wild Wedding Crashers character, Gloria, but she teased that the movie is still in its planning stages.

“There have been conversations where we were pretty close,” Fisher, 47, revealed to E! News on Tuesday, January 23.

Fisher noted that her former costars Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson “have such an incredible chemistry” which viewers can “feel” while watching. “It’s palpable and it’s its own hilarious beast,” she explained, confessing she’s a fan of the comedic duo. “I want to see them on camera again doing what they do best.”

Related: 'Wedding Crashers' Cast: Where Are They Now? Keep your eye on the prize! Wedding Crashers taught an entire generation of moviegoers that the most fun parties are the ones where you don’t know anyone. The movie, released in July 2005, follows two divorce mediators — John Beckwith (Owen Wilson) and Jeremy Grey (Vince Vaughn) — who attend strangers’ weddings as a method […]

When it comes to stepping back into the role of Vaughn’s movie girlfriend (and eventual wife), Fisher is all-in. “She’s such a fun character,” Fisher said of Gloria. “It’s also so rare, as a woman, to be in a comedy where you get to make jokes and not just be the straight man.”

The actress added that she keeps in touch with her former castmates, hinting that some of the stars are “still keen” on doing a sequel. “Fingers crossed we make another one,” she said. “It’d be such a fun way to all get back together.”

In the 2005 film, Vaughn, 53, and Wilson, 55, played longtime BFFs and womanizers Jeremy Grey and John Beckwith, respectively. The serial wedding crashers get more than they bargained for when John falls for Claire Cleary (Rachel McAdams) while pretending to be distant relatives of the bride and groom at one ceremony.

Jeremy, meanwhile, gets caught up with Claire’s sister Gloria, and the twosome eventually get married. The movie ends with the foursome joking about crashing a wedding as a group with wild alter egos.

Related: Movies That Recast Stars in Sequels Out with the old, in with the new! The saying “everyone is replaceable” has proven to be true in Hollywood, and some of the biggest franchises have recast major characters. Sometimes the general audience doesn’t even recognize the switch in actors, but diehard fans definitely notice. Filmmakers risk controversy and alienating their fanbase when they […]

Over the years, the cast — which also included Will Ferrell, Bradley Cooper, Christopher Walken and Jane Seymour — has hinted at a second project. In November 2020, Vaughn confirmed that something was in the works.

“Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “There has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.”

The following year, Wilson weighed in on the possibility of another film, saying, “I guess if the people rise up and demand it, then who are we to say no?”

Related: The Best Celebrity Wedding Dresses From Movies and TV Shows From Kate Hudson to Kristen Stewart, see what these actresses wore when they walked down the aisle on camera

Wilson explained during an August 2021 episode of Esquire’s “Explain This” that he and Vaughn had already been brainstorming story ideas.

“I do think that Vince and I have been talking about, when this [coronavirus] pandemic ends, maybe crashing some weddings in real life just to celebrate a return to normalcy,” Wilson joked. “So maybe we’ll get some inspiration from that.”