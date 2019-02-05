Count him in! Sam Elliott would love to attend his Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga’s wedding to Christian Carino.

“I would assume I would go,” the 74-year-old actor, who is nominated for an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Bobby Maine in the film, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Man Who Killed Hitler and Then Bigfoot premiere in Hollywood on Monday, February 4. “I’d certainly go if I’m invited!”

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2017 that the Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) and Carino, a CAA talent agent, got engaged after months of dating. The pop star confirmed the happy news in October 2018 when she called Carino, 49, her fiancé while being honored at the 25th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event. The duo have been inseparable since then, and have packed on the PDA at many star-studded events throughout 2019 awards show season.

Elliott also spoke to Us about the close bond he shares with Gaga, 32, and Bradley Cooper, who directed and starred as Jackson Maine in the award-winning flick. The “Shallow” singers previously supported Elliott at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on January 8.

“It meant everything to me to see Bradley and Stefani there,” Elliott gushed to Us. “I didn’t expect them to be there. That day was a huge day anyway. To go up there and immortalize yourself in concrete after 50-plus years in the business is a big deal. But when Stefani showed up, she had arms full of flowers, and just the fact that they showed up, it really got to me. It means everything.”

The actors will reunite at the 2019 Oscars on February 24, where Gaga and Cooper, 44, will take the age to perform “Shallow,” which has been nominated for Best Original Song. “I’m sure I’ll be terrified,” the first-time director teased to E! News of the upcoming performance at the Director’s Guild Awards on Saturday.

The 91st Academy Awards air live on ABC on Sunday, February 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then Bigfoot opens in theaters, On Demand and digital on Friday, February 8.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

