If you didn’t already want to see A Star Is Born, this just might change your mind.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper released “Shallow,” the first song from the soundtrack for their upcoming movie, on Thursday, September 27. The pop star, 32, cowrote the soaring ballad with her Joanne collaborator Mark Ronson as well as songwriters Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando.

“It’s such a special song,” she told Apple Music Beats 1 host Zane Lowe. “It’s two people talking to each other and talking about the need and the drive to dive in to the deep end and stay away from the shallow area. The singing that you’ll hear on the soundtrack, as well as what’s in the movie, is all live. We sang everything live every time. There’s no lip-synching in this film.”

Gaga and Cooper, 43, also debuted the music video for “Shallow” on Thursday afternoon. It features never-before-seen footage from the movie of them performing the track (and kissing!), in addition to clips from previously released trailers.

“I just feel so overwhelmed with gratitude, and I feel so humbled to be a part of this film,” the Grammy winner told Lowe. “It’s been an incredible experience, and Bradley Cooper is just such an incredible filmmaker, an incredible actor, producer, screenplay writer, songwriter. I mean, I watched him become a musician before my eyes, and I just loved singing with him. I love his voice.”

She continued, “With Bradley, he just sings from his soul and he knows how to tell a story when he’s singing and I heard it right away. I knew in that moment … this man knows how to be a rock star.”

A Star Is Born hits theaters on Friday, October 5, the same day as the release of the soundtrack.

